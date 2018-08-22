Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ATTACKING THE NEG: Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.
ATTACKING THE NEG: Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga. Allan Reinikka ROK070618awalali1
Politics

Local Labor savages the Coalition's energy policy changes

Leighton Smith
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR'S politicians are lining up to sink the boot in the Prime Minister and his government's handling of their beleaguered energy policy, the National Energy Guarantee.

By abandoning an emission target and proposing renewed regulation and possible market intervention, Malcolm Turnbull has angering people on both sides of politics.

Labor's candidate For Capricornia Russell Robertson and Queensland Senator Murray Watt said the LNP's energy policy chaos was letting down regional Queensland claiming they had no coherent policy to restore confidence.

"Malcolm Turnbull junked the National Energy Guarantee (NEG), destroying the certainty it is supposed to provide,” they said.

"Michelle Landry and the LNP give false hope to the people of Central Queensland by making grandiose promises they never keep because they know new coal fired power stations can't provide cheap power and are 'uninvestable'. Only Labor has a plan to lower power prices and grow jobs and investment throughout regional Queensland, with our commitment to a modern and reliable energy system.”

Ms Landry responded saying while Labor has never understood how the energy network operated or how their policies made it unstable and unaffordable, the Coalition would address the shortcomings of the network.

"Our energy policy means that CQ families will be able to trust they can turn the lights on and afford to do so. It provides the opportunity to get more coal-fired power into the system, either by new stations or upgrades to current stations; something Labor's senators will never support,” Ms Landry said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga slammed the LNP over power backflips saying CQ energy consumers in being dealt a disjointed message on power prices and energy policy which gave no reassurances that consumers would save any money or what would eventually be the price of power.

She said the government don't know their national energy policy from week to week, were celebrating underwriting new coal-fired power stations and disregarding targets to cut pollution while the QLD government had multi-million dollar renewable projects in the pipeline and the lowest wholesale power prices on the eastern seaboard.

Ms Landry accused the state government of owning the vast majority of production and holding a virtual strangle-hold on the retail energy market in QLD, gaming the system, driving jobs overseas and families to the end of their budget limits.

"The actions we as a federal government have taken have delivered a significant drop in wholesale prices across the National Energy Market,” she said.

malcolm turnbull michelle landry murray watt national energy guarantee neg russell robertson tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    A mate and a Dad you could bank on will be missed

    premium_icon A mate and a Dad you could bank on will be missed

    News It was in May last year, while planning a hike on Hinchinbrook Island, that Neil Hancock first noticed something wasn't right.

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:42 AM
    Queensland super fund throws support behind popular CQ farm

    premium_icon Queensland super fund throws support behind popular CQ farm

    Business The fund is focused on building a diversified agricultural portfolio

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    Battle for Prime Minister addressed by CQ's politicians

    premium_icon Battle for Prime Minister addressed by CQ's politicians

    Politics They give their takes on a Prime Minister Peter Dutton.

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    Insolvency risk in Rocky at 18-month low

    premium_icon Insolvency risk in Rocky at 18-month low

    Business Over 70% of businesses were considered low risk

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners