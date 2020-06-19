Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Stephen Dash was concerned his reading would be over after being pulled over for a roadside breath test.
Gary Stephen Dash was concerned his reading would be over after being pulled over for a roadside breath test.
Crime

Local law officer begs police not to be breath tested

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL law officer begged police “please don’t do this to me” after being pulled over for a roadside breath test at The Caves.

Gary Stephen Dash pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 18. He also applied for a restricted licence for work.

The court heard that on March 20 at 8.42pm, Dash was intercepted while driving at The Caves for a roadside breath test and licence check.

Dash pleaded with police, saying “please don’t do this to me, don’t do this”.

Police noted he was in a “highly emotional” state and could smell strong liquor on his breath.

He told police he had consumed an unknown quantity of alcohol throughout the afternoon and evening, prior to being intercepted.

He offered no emergent reason for driving.

He recorded a positive reading and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.091.

Dash’s solicitor Ken Bressington said his client was concerned his reading would be over because he had just finished his last drink within one minute of getting into the car.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke granted Dash a restricted licence for work and warned him to abstain from alcohol during the period.

Dash was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

drink driving rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Injured skipper’s mayday in croc-infested waters

        premium_icon UPDATE: Injured skipper’s mayday in croc-infested waters

        Breaking A man and his dog were aboard the vessel stranded in croc-infested waters.

        • 19th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
        Teen skater stable in Brisbane hospital

        premium_icon Teen skater stable in Brisbane hospital

        News Paramedics were called to a skater with serious head injuries before he was flown...

        One employee expected to sort 250K+ files for class action

        premium_icon One employee expected to sort 250K+ files for class action

        News Concerns raised over amount of work required for court case

        UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after motorbike crash

        Breaking 12-year-old schoolboy injured in crash on Mamor residental property.