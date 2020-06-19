Local law officer begs police not to be breath tested

Gary Stephen Dash was concerned his reading would be over after being pulled over for a roadside breath test.

A LOCAL law officer begged police “please don’t do this to me” after being pulled over for a roadside breath test at The Caves.

Gary Stephen Dash pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 18. He also applied for a restricted licence for work.

The court heard that on March 20 at 8.42pm, Dash was intercepted while driving at The Caves for a roadside breath test and licence check.

Dash pleaded with police, saying “please don’t do this to me, don’t do this”.

Police noted he was in a “highly emotional” state and could smell strong liquor on his breath.

He told police he had consumed an unknown quantity of alcohol throughout the afternoon and evening, prior to being intercepted.

He offered no emergent reason for driving.

He recorded a positive reading and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.091.

Dash’s solicitor Ken Bressington said his client was concerned his reading would be over because he had just finished his last drink within one minute of getting into the car.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke granted Dash a restricted licence for work and warned him to abstain from alcohol during the period.

Dash was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.