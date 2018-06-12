Local laws, policies and finances to be discussed at meeting

St Matthews Cottages, Rockhampton. Councillors will discuss at their council meeting an application for a $4, 200 grant.

A SHORT agenda for today's Council meeting has been released.

Rockhampton Regional Council staff and councillors will convene today for their weekly ordinary meeting.

The most interesting report is a late addition for the Councillor Discretionary Fund application for St Matthews Cottages to the amount of $4,200.

Among the other reports is a draft for local laws for discussion, amendment and adoption and anti-competitive testing of proposed local laws and subordinate local laws.

The Capricorn Spire Visitor Information Centre will also be put back on the table as councillors will discuss the accreditation for the tourist business.

The Community Assistance Program are to be debated along with a annual policy review for the purchasing policy of acquisition of goods and services.

A proposal has been received from Alkira Software for online content communication tool for the sight and dexterity impaired.

Sole source supplier for the Emergency Services Day is listed and proposed fees and charges for 2018-2019.

The finance policies will also be reviewed.