Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Matthews Cottages, Rockhampton. Councillors will discuss at their council meeting an application for a $4, 200 grant.
St Matthews Cottages, Rockhampton. Councillors will discuss at their council meeting an application for a $4, 200 grant. Chris Ison ROK240418cstmatthews4
Council News

Local laws, policies and finances to be discussed at meeting

vanessa jarrett
by
12th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHORT agenda for today's Council meeting has been released.

Rockhampton Regional Council staff and councillors will convene today for their weekly ordinary meeting.

The most interesting report is a late addition for the Councillor Discretionary Fund application for St Matthews Cottages to the amount of $4,200.

Among the other reports is a draft for local laws for discussion, amendment and adoption and anti-competitive testing of proposed local laws and subordinate local laws.

The Capricorn Spire Visitor Information Centre will also be put back on the table as councillors will discuss the accreditation for the tourist business.

The Community Assistance Program are to be debated along with a annual policy review for the purchasing policy of acquisition of goods and services.

A proposal has been received from Alkira Software for online content communication tool for the sight and dexterity impaired.

Sole source supplier for the Emergency Services Day is listed and proposed fees and charges for 2018-2019.

The finance policies will also be reviewed.

council meeting rockhampton regional council tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Guild's heartfelt letter to the community ahead of two shows

    Guild's heartfelt letter to the community ahead of two shows

    Whats On The Guild is seeking the support of the community for its show at Callaghan Park at the same time the Rockhampton Agriculture Show opens gates

    Update: Flights delayed due to thick fog across region

    Update: Flights delayed due to thick fog across region

    News FOG is expected to continue tomorrow with poor visibility in areas

    Near zero degree CQ cold snap to follow near 30 degree heat

    Near zero degree CQ cold snap to follow near 30 degree heat

    News TEMPS will be higher than the month's average this week

    New owners have big plans for Indoor Sports Arena

    premium_icon New owners have big plans for Indoor Sports Arena

    News ROCKHAMPTON'S Indoor Sports Arena gets a makeover

    Local Partners