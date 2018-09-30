Local legend celebrates win at Yeppoon Running Festival

SOLID PERFORMANCE: Yeppoon's Paul Tucker strides to the finish line to score an impressive victory in the men's 10km.

SOLID PERFORMANCE: Yeppoon's Paul Tucker strides to the finish line to score an impressive victory in the men's 10km. Allan Reinikka ROK300918arunning

RUNNING: Local legend Paul Tucker cruised to an impressive victory in the men's 10km event at the Yeppoon Running Festival this morning.

The 36-year-old clocked 34:07 to finish more than three minutes ahead of second-placed Craig Allom, and bettering last year's winning time by more than six minutes.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Tucker was among 500 runners who greeted the start line at the annual festival in the four distances - the 5km, 10km, half marathon and the 1.6km family fun run.

A perfect spring day made for perfect running conditions as competitors set out on the scenic course that took in parts of the Yeppoon foreshore and the water play area.

Tucker, who was sidelined with injury last year, said it felt good to win what was his first 10km run this year.

"It's not my personal best but it's not too bad. I was hoping to run a touch quicker but I'm happy enough,” he said.

"The plan was to start fairly comfortably and try and really pick it up towards the back 5k but I ran out of a little bit of energy towards the end but still everything went pretty well.

Bobbi Joyce won the women's 10km event. Allan Reinikka ROK300918arunning

"I had a bit of an injury in 2017 and so 2018 I've been able to come back.

"I've had a little bit of time out of the sun but it's always fantastic once when you get back into it and it makes you enjoy it all the more.”

Tucker said his pet event was the half marathon but he was hoping to run a marathon next year.

"I've just got to put a lot of k's in the bank so there's a lot of time on the road at the moment and hopefully I can get one done,” he said.

Theodore's Bobbi Young shaved more than two minutes off her personal best to win the women's 10km in her first appearance at the Yeppoon Running Festival.

"I enjoy running and I'd been told by friends that Yeppoon was very beautiful to run along the beach so I thought I'd do it and make a bit of a family holiday out of it,” she said.

Luke Fainges stormed home to win the men's half marathon. Allan Reinikka ROK300918arunning

"I did 44:59 which is a PB. In competition I think I've done 47 before so I smashed it by a few minutes.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it. I'll be back for sure.”

Brisbane's Luke Fainges took the honours in the men's half marathon, beating home last year's winner Rhys Williams of Rockhampton.

"I run competitively in Brisbane doing middle distance so I just decided to step it up a bit while I was here,” he said.

"It's my first half marathon so I'm pretty happy.

"I just tried to hit consistent k's the whole way.

"Rhys was in front for the first 10km and I was feeling pretty good so decided to up the pace and little bit and kept it going from there.”

April George led from start to finish in the women's half marathon. Allan Reinikka ROK300918arunning

Sunshine Coast runner April George led from start to finish to take out the women's half marathon in 1:28:16.

"I did the Sunshine Coast half marathon in August and I beat my time from there here,” she said.

"This is only the third half marathon I've done so I was really happy with that.

"The plan was just to try and hold four-minute k pace for the start and see how I was feeling and I was able to do that.

"I slowed down a little bit in the second 10kg but I felt pretty strong in the end so that was good.”

RESULTS