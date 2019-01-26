Menu
WELCOME RETURN: Katrina Clifford will suit up with the Frenchville Sports Club Cyclones again in 2019.
WELCOME RETURN: Katrina Clifford will suit up with the Frenchville Sports Club Cyclones again in 2019.
Basketball

Local legend suits up with Cyclones for 15th season

Pam McKay
by
26th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
BASKETBALL: Local legend Katrina Clifford will hit the court for her 15th season with the Frenchville Sports Club Cyclones in 2019.

The crafty guard, who possesses one of the best jump shots in the game, will be an integral part of the team's QBL championship campaign.

The inspirational skipper will be keen to help her troops recapture the form that saw them win back-to-back titles in 2015-16.

Coach Chris Muggeridge could not contain his excitement after re-signing Clifford.

"Whenever you can bring a local legend back, and especially your captain, it's always a good thing,” he said.

Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge is excited that the experienced Katrina Clifford will play another season.
Cyclones coach Chris Muggeridge is excited that the experienced Katrina Clifford will play another season.

"She's a leader on and off the court and the guidance she will offer our younger players will be invaluable.

"It's fantastic to have her for another season and hopefully we can get the job done.”

Muggeridge has been busy recruiting since the Cyclones' heartbreaking semi-final loss to Townsville last August and believes he has assembled an outfit that will be serious championship contenders.

"This could possibly be one of the best Cyclones' squads to be put together,” he said.

"Our 2016 championship-winning side was absolutely phenomenal but I think we're on the same level this year.

"It's definitely a fresh start - we've got all-new imports and all-new unrestricted players coming in and our talented local contingent.

"We've already locked in Brooke Blair and Katrina Clifford and we've got some very, very exciting announcements to make in the next few weeks.

"I'm really confident about the season. We are definitely going to be heavyweights of the competition.”

basketball chris muggeridge qbl rockhampton cyclones
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    • 26th Jan 2019 11:00 AM