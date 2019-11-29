Local libraries planning to celebrate a magical Christmas with kids

ISAAC Libraries are set to come alive with the sound of stories, laughter and fun as the delightful tradition of hosting end-of-year celebrations continues across the region this December.

The special First Five Forever Story Time sessions, being held in six local towns, will feature fun and festive activities including singing, dancing, reading and craft.

Held at a traditionally joyous and family-oriented time of year, Mayor Anne Baker is encouraging parents, grandparents or carers to bring their little ones along to enjoy one of the interactive sessions on offer.

“These special festive Story Time sessions are a much-anticipated annual event at our libraries, and I would encourage all families to come and join in the fun,” Mayor Baker said.

“Council libraries are a great space to enjoy at any time of the year providing a unique opportunity to connect with others in the community and engage in a range of educational and creative activities.

“What better way for families to welcome in the festive season than to come and enjoy a free morning out, jam-packed with fun and engaging activities for babies and toddlers at their local Isaac library.”

Each library is hosting its own special event and activities so parents are encouraged to check with their local library for more information, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/isaaclibraries.