Local man accidentally leads Rocky Betoota Bitter cult

ROCKY FIRST: Sun Palms Hotel publican Tim Pleming with the Betoota Bitter on tap at the Thirsty Camel drive-thru.

ROCKY FIRST: Sun Palms Hotel publican Tim Pleming with the Betoota Bitter on tap at the Thirsty Camel drive-thru. Matty Holdsworth

IT IS the taste that has stopped a state.

Now the iconic outback Queensland beer Betoota Bitter has come to Rockhampton.

Sold from the Thirsty Camel drive-thru at the Sun Palms Hotel on Gladstone Road - a ground breaker for boutique beers - the drop has been a hit.

The bottle-o first started with two 50L kegs early this month and sold out within seven days.

Publican Tim Pleming wasn't aware of the drop made famous by parody newspaper The Betoota Advocate but certainly is now.

"We only had it for seven days, they were gone within a week, but hopefully by this time next week we will have another two ready to go," Tim said.

"My son Sam got me onto it. He said everyone is raving about them due to their cult-like following.

"We are all about trying different stuff and this brew had such a good following so we got them.

"We didn't expect it to do so well though."

Beers on tap at the Sun Palms drive-thru. Matty Holdsworth

A few of their selections of the last few weeks

Betoota Bitter

Duke Premium Lager

Drunk Fish

Balter - Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson's beer

Wayfarer

Penny Porter

Windjammer

Twisted Palm

Twelve months ago, Tim's growler station idea began as a gimmick, now it is a Friday arvo trend Rockhampton can't get enough of.

Named a "growler" after the runner who would fill a metal bucket with beer from the pub for the labourers at lunch, the growlers have a steady stream of loyal customers.

Each week the bottle-o update the public via their Facebook page on what beer they have for the week.

Depending on their popularity, some beers are brought back.

"Some beers are fantastic but every now and then we get a special one like Betoota, so we bring it back," Tim said.

"You don't want to buy a pallet load in case they aren't well liked, but this way the public can get a good try first.

"Customers just buy the growlers and keep coming back. They want to try a new beer every week. And that is the beauty of it.

"We sell 10-15 new growlers every week, people thought it was a gimmick at first but they love it.

"We get plenty of prominent Rockhampton businessmen come through."