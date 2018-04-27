Local man arrested over $80,000 Rocky Aurizon heist
A GRACEMERE man has been charged following the $80,000 heist on Aurizon which occurred earlier this week.
Last night, he was arrested with entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.
The man will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow, and was denied a watch house bail.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, from Rockhampton's Criminal Investigation Branch said thieves had appeared to force entry into a building which contained a large amount of copper wire and other tools.
It appeared the thieves then loaded the stolen goods into a vehicle, which is believed to either be a flat-bed truck or trailer, before driving off.
"They've broken into one building and stolen items from multiple rooms within the building,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.
Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police believed there was "some degree of organisation” behind the incident.