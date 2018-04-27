Local man arrested over $80,000 Rocky Aurizon heist

Thieves broke in to the Aurizon depot on Stanley Street, Rockhampton by cutting through a wire fence and made off with $80,000 worth of copper wire.

Thieves broke in to the Aurizon depot on Stanley Street, Rockhampton by cutting through a wire fence and made off with $80,000 worth of copper wire. Chris Ison ROK270418caurizon4

Aurizon Break-in: Police are seeking information on a break-in at the Stanley Street Aurizon depot where the thieves got away with tools and a large quantity of copper wire.

A GRACEMERE man has been charged following the $80,000 heist on Aurizon which occurred earlier this week.

Last night, he was arrested with entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

The man will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow, and was denied a watch house bail.

Thieves broke in to the Aurizon depot on Stanley Street, Rockhampton by cutting through a wire fence and made off with $80,000 worth of copper wire. Chris Ison ROK270418caurizon2

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, from Rockhampton's Criminal Investigation Branch said thieves had appeared to force entry into a building which contained a large amount of copper wire and other tools.

Thieves broke in to the Aurizon depot on Stanley Street, Rockhampton by cutting through a wire fence and made off with $80,000 worth of copper wire. Chris Ison ROK270418caurizon5

It appeared the thieves then loaded the stolen goods into a vehicle, which is believed to either be a flat-bed truck or trailer, before driving off.

"They've broken into one building and stolen items from multiple rooms within the building,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police believed there was "some degree of organisation” behind the incident.