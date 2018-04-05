Local mayors ecstatic with federal funding for Rookwood Weir

ROOKWOOD READY: Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow are happy to see Rookwood Weir receive federal funding.

ROOKWOOD READY: Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow are happy to see Rookwood Weir receive federal funding. Chris Ison ROK071114cemployment1

ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor Margaret Strelow and Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig welcomed the news of federal funds committed to Rookwood Weir.

"Rookwood Weir ticks many boxes in terms of water security for the wider Region and agriculture jobs for the future,” Cr Strelow said.

"Rockhampton has supported Rookwood and fiercely advocated for the Weir for over a decade now.

"Top marks to Michelle Landry for her dogged determination to secure the funding.”

She said Rookwood Weir would deliver drinking water for Livingstone Shire, industrial water for Gladstone and agricultural water for both Rockhampton and Livingstone.

"This is one of those projects which is bigger than any one Council area and we commend both levels of government for their willingness to find a way to make it happen,” she said.

Cr Ludwig said the entire region will welcome this week's commitment by the Federal Government to partner with the State Government in jointly funding the Rookwood Weir.

"The Prime Minister's announcement will give surety and bring long-term economic benefits for the entire region,” Cr Ludwig said.

"This project is the cornerstone of a broader water initiative for the greater Central Queensland area that began more than 15 years ago through the collaboration of the regions Councils and State Government.

"To see those years of collaboration finally becoming a reality is certainly a special moment for everyone involved and a huge step forward to realising the massive economic benefits it will bring.”

He said Rookwood Weir would supply an additional 76,000ML, transforming the region's agricultural capacity to supply national and international export markets, secure and expand our current future industrial growth and meet urban water facility needs to the year 2050 and beyond.

"Our region is the Gateway to Northern Australia, and Rookwood Weir will be critical to our ability to diversify and realise our full potential in contributing to both the State and National economies.”