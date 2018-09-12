Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRETTY IN PINK: Shelby Newman, Maddison Hill , Jacqueline Pitt , Mayble Twidale , Alexis Kennedy, Kiah Sturt, Claudia Jane, Maria M, Milly Cogill, Emily Gleeson and Waverly Eden stepping out for cancer research.
PRETTY IN PINK: Shelby Newman, Maddison Hill , Jacqueline Pitt , Mayble Twidale , Alexis Kennedy, Kiah Sturt, Claudia Jane, Maria M, Milly Cogill, Emily Gleeson and Waverly Eden stepping out for cancer research. Contributed ROK110918models1
News

Local modelling agency hits the catwalk for a cure

Steph Allen
by
12th Sep 2018 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON fashion show put its best foot forward on the weekend to help raise funds for cancer research.

The 2018 Pretty In Pink Runway saw a number of local models hit the catwalk for the good cause in association with Pretty In Pink High Tea Fundraiser.

The event was a huge hit, with all tickets sold out prior to the day.

The fundraiser, hosted by Rocky local Tammy Dorsett and one of her organisers Julie Way saw the region's best talent short-listed for the runway.

MODELS WITH HEART: Milly Cogill, Kiah Sturt, Torri Lea, Maria M, Mayble Twidale, Shelby Newman, Waverley Eden, Alexis Kennedy and Jacqueline Pitt
MODELS WITH HEART: Milly Cogill, Kiah Sturt, Torri Lea, Maria M, Mayble Twidale, Shelby Newman, Waverley Eden, Alexis Kennedy and Jacqueline Pitt Wicked Tales

Models from the Central Queensland area, including Rockhampton and Gladstone, representing Elite Avenue Modelling Academy and Agency were involved in last Sunday's event.

A number of wardrobe vendors also showcased some local fashions including Can I Wear That, Secret Girls Stuff, Glamour Wardrobe Hire, Noni B and Gowns Galore For Hire on local models.

Waverley Eden.
Waverley Eden. Wicked Tales

Rockhampton high fashion make-up artist and head M.U.A. of the event, Molly Hanna, also sponsored all the Elite Avenue models on the day.

The 2018 Pretty In Pink High Tea raised funds for cancer research.
The 2018 Pretty In Pink High Tea raised funds for cancer research. Wicked Tales

"Elite Avenue Modelling Academy & Agency is Rockhampton's leading modelling and deportment training Academy,” Elite Avenue director Louisa Bradley said.

"They have been training on the regular to be able to bring such a showcase on the runway to the locals of Rockhampton for the second year running.”

Next year's event is expected to be even more successful.

cancer research elite avenue fashion high tea pretty in pink runway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GKI businesses speak out against 'ludicrous' dune clearing

    premium_icon GKI businesses speak out against 'ludicrous' dune clearing

    Environment WATCH: SAVING Putney Beach could come at the cost of local businesses, wildlife habitats and potential tourism.

    Mobile drug lab in duffel bag found in popular gardens

    premium_icon Mobile drug lab in duffel bag found in popular gardens

    Crime There was enough iodine to produce about 11.23g of methamphetamines.

    Middle-aged volunteers hit hard with new job-seeking rules

    premium_icon Middle-aged volunteers hit hard with new job-seeking rules

    Politics BIG changes to government allowance leaves job seekers in the lurch

    Hand-painted images win photographer high accolade

    premium_icon Hand-painted images win photographer high accolade

    Entertainment Snoopy, Possum Magic and The Hungry Caterpillar photographs a winner

    • 12th Sep 2018 6:29 AM

    Local Partners