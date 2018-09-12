Local modelling agency hits the catwalk for a cure

PRETTY IN PINK: Shelby Newman, Maddison Hill , Jacqueline Pitt , Mayble Twidale , Alexis Kennedy, Kiah Sturt, Claudia Jane, Maria M, Milly Cogill, Emily Gleeson and Waverly Eden stepping out for cancer research.

A ROCKHAMPTON fashion show put its best foot forward on the weekend to help raise funds for cancer research.

The 2018 Pretty In Pink Runway saw a number of local models hit the catwalk for the good cause in association with Pretty In Pink High Tea Fundraiser.

The event was a huge hit, with all tickets sold out prior to the day.

The fundraiser, hosted by Rocky local Tammy Dorsett and one of her organisers Julie Way saw the region's best talent short-listed for the runway.

MODELS WITH HEART: Milly Cogill, Kiah Sturt, Torri Lea, Maria M, Mayble Twidale, Shelby Newman, Waverley Eden, Alexis Kennedy and Jacqueline Pitt Wicked Tales

Models from the Central Queensland area, including Rockhampton and Gladstone, representing Elite Avenue Modelling Academy and Agency were involved in last Sunday's event.

A number of wardrobe vendors also showcased some local fashions including Can I Wear That, Secret Girls Stuff, Glamour Wardrobe Hire, Noni B and Gowns Galore For Hire on local models.

Waverley Eden. Wicked Tales

Rockhampton high fashion make-up artist and head M.U.A. of the event, Molly Hanna, also sponsored all the Elite Avenue models on the day.

The 2018 Pretty In Pink High Tea raised funds for cancer research. Wicked Tales

"Elite Avenue Modelling Academy & Agency is Rockhampton's leading modelling and deportment training Academy,” Elite Avenue director Louisa Bradley said.

"They have been training on the regular to be able to bring such a showcase on the runway to the locals of Rockhampton for the second year running.”

Next year's event is expected to be even more successful.