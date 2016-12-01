Local morning tea brings on the festive, merry season of giving

THE Rockhampton and District Benefits society's morning tea at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Tuesday morning raised $2000 in aid of Various Charities.

The event was attended by around 170. Everyone had a marvellous time, enjoying the beautiful voice of Linda Coombs. The Leagues Club provided a sumptuous morning tea, which was appreciated by everyone.

Their Christmas function will also be held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Tuesday, December 6.

The theme will be "Christmas". Local entertainment, a Christmas Table Decoration Competition, and all the usual raffles, money boards and multi draws will be held throughout the day. The main raffle shall be a Ham,a Christmas Hamper and a Christmas pudding. with special guest compere Peter Byrne. To book Melody on 49282659.