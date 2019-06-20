Menu
READER PHOTO: Lee Fountain sent in this glorious shot of a group of outriggers on the water during beautiful red Yeppoon sunrise.
Local mum shares a moment of solitude with 30,000 people

Meg Bolton
by
20th Jun 2019 10:17 AM
WHILE her daily sunrise walks are usually a moment of solitude, yesterday Lee Fountain shared the view with more than 30,000 people when her photo was used on the front page of The Morning Bulletin.

The Tanby Heights mum said she took the photo for her own enjoyment, but was very excited to see it had been shared.

"I walk most days at sunrise, the best time of the day,” Lee said.

"I always take sunrise pictures on my morning walk and post to Facebook.”

The artistic shot captures a delicate balance of light and shadows that could be mistaken for a professional shot, but the photos were taken on a Samsung Galaxy phone.

"They are not as good as a professional photographer's photo, but also they're not photo-shopped as (they were) just taken with my phone,” she said.

