Local music, food on the table for Rocky festival

Silky Fuzz will play at the Kershaw Gardens event.

Rockhampton residents can enjoy some of the region’s best food and music at the Great Australian Bites festival on Tuesday.

Attendees are encouraged to bring bean bags and picnic rugs to watch the citizenship and Australia Day Award ceremonies and listen to Denvah, Maddi and The Hoopers, Relic, Indigo Electric, and Silky Fuzz, which is headlining the event.

Advance Rockhampton tourism and events manager Annette Pearce said the day honoured those who went above and beyond for the community.

“And, we’ll be welcoming new Australians who have made our region their home,” she said.

“With the range of free, family friendly events on offer, Australia Day is set to be a wonderful day for our community to reflect, respect and celebrate.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said there would be something for everyone to enjoy.

“We have a thriving local food scene. This festival will showcase some of the best we have to offer,” he said.

“The last 12 months have been incredibly difficult for workers and business owners in our community. This will be a great opportunity to support local businesses.”

The festivities at Kershaw Gardens will begin at 3pm.

Among those participating in the council-run function will be Australia Day Ambassadors Rachel Downie, Gitie House OAM, Gail Ker OAM, William Nancarrow, and distinguished professor James Dale AO.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: “It’s been a challenging year for all of us. This is a great opportunity to reflect on the positives and support local businesses that are still doing it tough,” the Premier said.

“I’m encouraging all Central Queenslanders to support local businesses and local jobs by getting out and enjoying the public holiday.”

All Australia Day events and activities will comply with the COVID-19 safety guidelines.