Local organisation farewell a Fitzroy River expert

FAIRWELL: Nathan Johnston from the Fitzroy Partnership for River Health has stood down as executive officer and plans to move in ti recreational fishing charters.

FAIRWELL: Nathan Johnston from the Fitzroy Partnership for River Health has stood down as executive officer and plans to move in ti recreational fishing charters.

IT IS the end of an era for the Fitzroy Partnership for River Health as Executive Officer Nathan Johnston steps down from his position with the organisation.

Mr Johnson spent his childhood fishing and playing around the Fitzroy and made it his life goal to take care of the river system he loved as a child.

"I was offered to establish a waterway report card for the Fitzroy after using the same program around Brisbane,” he said.

"It was nice to come home after a short time away to work on a waterway that I grew up fishing and playing around.

"I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve when I moved home, it's time for me to move on and for someone else to come in with a new set of eyes and carry my work forward.

"I look forward to seeing what work the partnership will do going forward, it has been an absolute pleasure working on the initiative for the time that I have.”

The partnerships co-chair, Daniel Yates praised Mr Johnston's contributions to the organisation and said he had been a fundamental force on producing the work of the organisation.

"Nathan was instrumental in founding the Fitzroy Partnership for River Health, a collective that sees members from government, agriculture, resources, industry, research and community investing and working together to deliver an annual report card on the health of the Fitzroy Basin,” Mr Yates said.

"His passion and knowledge of the health of the Fitzroy is widely recognised. He established excellent foundations for the partnership's continued success by strengthening relationships a delivering an annual report card that was independent and informative to all.

"We wish Nathan well in his pursuit of new challenges and opportunities within the natural resource management and recreational fishing fields.”

Fitzroy Partnership for River Health produced regional Queensland's first river health report card, seven years ago, and has been recognised as an international template for success in how community, government and industry can work together.

Mr Johnston plans to move into the charter fishing tours targeting the highly illusive southern saratoga.