Local politicians and candidates share thoughts on budget

CENTRAL Queensland's politicians and political candidates have offered The Morning Bulletin their opinions on the Federal Government's latest budget.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow

Cr Strelow said there were a number of wins in the budget which would create good outcomes for Rockhampton and our local communities.

"Council has recently received a number of grants out of both the Building Better Regions Fund and the Stronger Communities Fund and we're pleased to see these programs expanded and with this the opportunity to deliver more projects,” Cr Strelow said.

"Having said that, I have to say I am disappointed that new funding for the Regional Growth Fund was not included in this budget.

"The RGF helps fund major infrastructure projects like the South Rockhampton Flood Levee because unlike other programs it had a much higher cap on how much we could apply for. Given how oversubscribed the last round was there was a clearly need for this to be included again in the budget.”

Cr Strelow was disappointed there was no movement towards relocating a government department to Rockhampton but applauded the plan to improve safety on Yeppoon Rd.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig

Cr Ludwig said he was disappointed there were no direct references in the budget to providing a power and water supply to Great Keppel Island, a commitment to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club thousand-seat convention centre or upgrading Stanage Bay Rd.

"We need a commitment from both sides of politics to the infrastructure that we're going to need to grow tourism for the region,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Investing in the upgrade of Stanage Bay Rd would not only improve safety but also provide the opportunity to develop the economic potential of Stanage Bay as a major tourism destination into the future.

"It will help make up for the estimated $35 million economic impact of the (land) acquisitions ADF are making for the current expansion in that area.

"Shoalwater Bay is the major international training facility, and while Livingstone was a willing host looking after the national interest, we really need to see that reciprocated by a genuine commitment to defence industries.”

Cr Ludwig was happy to see both sides of politics commit to duplicating the Rockhampton to Yeppoon Rd.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke

Mr O'Rourke said the Morrison LNP Government failed to deliver Queensland's fair share in the Federal Budget and put funding for critical infrastructure, including the Rockhampton Ring Road, on the back-burner.

"We won't see funds for these vital works until 2023-24, which is far too late,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"This is years for the Rockhampton community to wait for a project which will sustain more jobs and ensure better connectivity for our community.”

On top of that, he said more than $316 million was cut from Queensland hospitals, putting extra strain on our hard-working doctors and nurses.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga

Mrs Lauga was devastated to see no funding for Great Keppel Island included in the Federal Budget.

While the Queensland Government had committed $30 million to upgrade public infrastructure on the island, their application to the Commonwealth's Regional Growth Fund was rejected.

"The business case for the revitalisation project speaks for itself,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The creation of 206 construction jobs and more than 420 ongoing jobs once complete.

"Unlimited potential as a tourism drawcard for the Capricorn Coast.”

Mrs Lauga said Central Queensland was missing out and the local member had some explaining to do.

"Michelle Landry spent months advocating our revitalisation plans because she knows how important the island is for boosting tourism,” she said.

"When it mattered the most, she turned her back on our community.

"There's only so many times the Morrison Government can let us down before he's sent a message at the polls.”

One Nation's Capricornia candidate Wade Rothery

As a result of the latest Federal Budget, Mr Rothery expected further wage stagnation, higher unemployment figures and an influx of foreign workers under two new visa categories which were designed to encourage migrants to settle in regional parts of Australia.

He said the Government's budget figures revealed an increase to net migration of 271,700 in 2019 and a further 271,300 in 2020 despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement in March that the number would be capped at 160,000.

"The Prime Minister has misled the Australian public who are sick to death of rising cost of living prices, failing infrastructure and penny pinching in vital areas of pension support, welfare and veterans affairs,” Mr Rothery said.

"One Nation have long supported a sustainable annual migration plan of 75,000.”

"We have an issue supplying enough base load electricity to the 25 million people already in this country, with no commitment from either of the major parties to build more coal-fired power stations.

"Although the government have committed $5 billion to national water infrastructure development, $2 billion is a loan facility.”

Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson

Nothing the LNP said in the next six weeks will make up for the last six years of cuts and chaos, according to Mr Robertson.

He said there were still cuts in the budget to local schools, hospitals, and TAFE.

"There are no new infrastructure projects for Capricornia, no local jobs, no new opportunities for our community,” Mr Robertson said.

"There is no guarantee for the Rockhampton flood levee and no funding committed for mains water or power to Great Keppel Island.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry responded to the criticism saying it was clear Labor was clean out of ideas and resorting only to lies.

"Mr Robertson's comments show he is more party pawn and not at all interested in outcomes for Central Queenslanders,” Ms Landry said.

"Last night's budget was a great win for Central Queensland families, most of whom will benefit from our tax relief measures.

"Does he seriously begrudge hard-working families getting a tax break?”

Ms Landry said the 2019 Budget would not only deliver a surplus, but would also deliver a $525 million skills fund, which would help provide 80,000 new apprenticeships.

"Despite what Labor's fake news unit might say, with this Budget, the Liberal National Government is delivering record funding for our hospitals and schools.

"Does the Labor candidate seriously not want this record funding to continue increasing?”

She said Labor's assertion that there were no new infrastructure projects in the budget was as dishonest as his refusal to stand up against Bill Shorten's war on coal.

"Massive improvements for our region's roads are on the way thanks to $254 million for the Mt Isa to Yeppoon traffic corridor, with $64 million specifically to deal with duplicating Yeppoon Rd; we are delivering serious money in the form of $800 million to build the Ring Road and Third Bridge, getting over 3,000 heavy vehicles off our city's streets,” she said.

"Does Mr Robertson really expect Central Queenslanders to wait for him to be elected for them to get real improvements to the safety of our roads?

"If the Labor candidate is so united with Mr Shorten, why has he not been out spruiking his Leader's climate change policy? Central Queenslanders deserve to know, does Mr Robertson support Mr Shorten's anti-farmer veg management policy, does he support his electric vehicle plan, and does he support Mr Shorten's great, big, climate tax?

"Mr Robertson can seek to represent Central Queenslanders or to represent the Labor Party, looking at the policies of the latter that he cannot do both.”