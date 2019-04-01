Local power plants flagged in National Pollution Inventory

EMISSIONS: (Main) NRG Gladstone Power Station (Inset) Stanwell power station south of Rockhampton have been noted as big emissions contributors

AS THE LATEST available figures from the Federal Government's National Pollution Inventory emerge, Central Queensland has been identified as a hot spot for excessive emissions in an analysis by Environmental Justice Australia.

Two local coal-fired power stations - at Stanwell and Gladstone - were earmarked by the report as being particularly problematic in the period between 2017 and 2018.

EJA is a non-profit legal firm specialising in cases aimed at improving the environment.

The EJA analysis found the State-owned Stanwell power station reported emissions of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) doubled from 18 million to 36 million kilograms since the previous year's report.

Stanwell Power Station acting site manager Angie Zahra said overall emissions had remained unchanged and new reporting methods were allowing better management of emissions.

"Year on year, Stanwell Power Station's actual emissions have remained relatively unchanged, in line with the amount of electricity our power station has generated. What has changed is the methodology we use to report the emissions,” Ms Zahra said.

"We have made the voluntary move to using a world-class continuous emissions monitoring system which allows us to measure emissions from the power station's stack using real-time data.

"Through this data we are able to more accurately understand our emissions data and adjust and optimise our operations.”

Ms Zahra noted an increase in NOx emissions and attributed the increase to the coal used to power the station.

"NOx emissions at Stanwell Power Station can be attributed to the make-up of the coal used at the power station to generate electricity,” she said.

"The coal, which is sourced from the Bowen Basin, has low volatiles, meaning it takes longer to combust and is more difficult to burn. This means a hotter flame is required to burn the coal and, as a result, NOx emissions are higher.”

The EJA report also found high levels of nitrogen emissions from a coal-fired power station in Gladstone.

The NRG Gladstone power station emitted more NOx than any other power station that took part in NPI reporting, despite generating only half as much energy as Origin Energy's Eraring power station, according to EJA findings.

Researcher Dr James Whelan spent last Friday completing the EJA analysis of the NPI.

He believed more could be done to control the emissions of coal-fired power plants in Queensland.

"This year's NPI confirms the urgent need for an overhaul of state pollution controls for coal-fired power stations and the introduction of national pollution standards at the federal level,” Dr Whelan said.

"State Governments are allowing coal-fired power stations to emit as much as 20times more toxic air pollution than permitted in other countries.

"Premiers could, at the stroke of a pen, reduce this toxic air pollution by 95 per cent or more by requiring coal-burning generators to install best available technology to control fine particle pollution, mercury, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

"Installing proper pollution controls could improve health outcomes for millions of Australians. In other countries, these power stations would not be permitted to pollute at this level.

"By measuring rather than estimating emissions, the Stanwell coal-fired power station found they were in fact emitting twice as much toxic pollution. All power stations should be required to install continuous stack monitoring,” Dr Whelan said.

The EJA also reported findings that suggested Central Queensland hosts a high density of coal mines responsible for exceptionally high emissions.

"Of the 50 mines emitting the highest levels of coarse particle pollution (PM10) nationwide, 25 were in Central Queensland. The Dawson, Hall Creek and Callide mines, all in the top five, reported their PM10 emissions had increased by 6 per cent, 18 per cent and 145 per cent respectively,” the report stated.

Exposure to low levels of NOx experienced close to combustion sources such as coal-fired power stations can cause irritation to the eyes, nose and throat as well as respiratory issues according to the NPI website.

The NPI website also stated absorption of PM10 through breathing has been linked directly with allergic or hypersensitivity effects, bacterial and fungal infections, fibrosis, cancer, irritation of mucous membranes, increased respiratory symptoms, aggravation of asthma and premature death.

NRG Gladstone Power station was approached for comment yesterday but a representative was not available.