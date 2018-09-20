Local produce on show at food and wine festival

FEAST TIME: The Capricorn Food and Wine Festival is set to be another bumper event this year.

GET ready to tantalise the taste-buds and taste the best the region has to offer with the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival which officially kicked off.

The four day event brings together the best of the regions gourmet food, wine and local produce to celebrate the world class offerings from the Capricorn region.

With pop-up kitchens, tastings, and live music taking over Rockhampton's Riverside, festival goers will be spoilt for choice with the large array of events over the next three days.

This year will see the return of popular events such as Twilight Tasting, Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree, The Long Lunch and plenty of master classes from acclaimed chefs Matt Golinski and Shane Bailey.

Rockhampton Region Mayor, Cr Margaret Strelow, said the council was proud to support the event, now in its sixth year.

"Each year this amazing festival grows in popularity and quality, making it one of the most exiting events on our calendar,” Cr Strelow said.

"There is no doubt the Food and Wine Festival has cemented itself as a must-do event in our region.

"Like the River Festival, it is a major attraction and brings a host of benefits over the three days.

"Council is proud to sponsor the event, and I congratulate the organisers for once again puling together a very sophisticated program that I am excited to see come to life along our new Riverside.”

Along with some old favourite, the festival will see a host of new events for locals to attend.

Pinot, Pots and Pork is set to bring the laughs at lunch, with a three course meal and an exclusive performance by stand up comedian Harley Breen.

Local meets local sees five chefs from different local restaurants come together to show off the regions best produce with a stunning feast of canapes.

As well as feasting yourself on the regions best food and wine, festival goers will be able to kick-back and relax to a number of different gigs throughout the weekend.

Musical acts such as The Short Fall, Silky Fuzz, and Scott Foden will be performing for the Sets on Quay, an exciting line of musical talent that will keep you entertained throughout the day.

The festival grounds will open at 5pm tonight and end with The Long Lunch on Sunday. Quay Street will remain open to traffic.

FESTIVAL GUIDE

TONIGHT:

5pm - LATE: Twilight Tastings

6pm - LATE: RACQ CAP. Rescue Desgustation ~ presented by Sibelco

5pm - LATE: Festival Grounds (see exhibitors)

5pm - LATE: Sets on Quay (see Sets on Quay Time Table below)

TOMORROW:

12pm - 3pm: Pinot, Pots & Pork with Harley Breen ~ presented by Elders Insurance

12:15pm - 1:15pm: Chef's Table with Shane Bailey

1:45pm - 2:45pm: Chef's Table with Matt Golinski

2pm - 5pm: Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree with Emma Hawkins

3:15pm - 3:45pm: Kids in the Kitchen - with Shane Bailey (Free Cooking Demonstration - Thomo's Betta Home Living Demo Stage)

4pm - 4:30pm: Alyssia Constable - The Stirling (Free Cooking Demonstration - Thomo's Betta Home Living Demo Stage)

4:45pm - 5:15pm: Matt Smith - The Waterline Restaurant (Free Cooking Demonstration - Thomo's Betta Home Living Demo Stage)

5pm - 9:30pm: Brazilian BBQ

12pm - LATE: Festival Grounds (see exhibitors)

12pm - LATE: Sets on Quay (see Sets on Quay Time Table below)

SUNDAY

11:30am - 3pm: The Long Lunch

Sets On Quay Program

TONIGHT:

5pm - 5:45pm: Denvah Baker-Moller

6pm - 6:45pm: Kyle and Celeste

7pm - 8:45pm: Aarron Symonds

9pm - 10:45pm: Scott Foden & Aaron Hamilton

TOMORROW:

12:30pm - 2:30pm: Jesse Morris Band

2:45pm - 4:30pm: Kyle and Celeste

4:45pm - 6:45pm: Scott Foden & Aaron Hamilton

7pm - 8:45pm: Silky Fuzz

9pm - 10:30pm: The Shortfall

Tickets are available at capricorniafoodandwine.com.au