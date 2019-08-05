Local qualifiers have the 'big boys' in their sights

QUALIFIER: Robbie King is ready to take on the world's best.

QUALIFIER: Robbie King is ready to take on the world's best. Richard Gosling

SOME of Australia's top players will take on the best in the world as the World Series of Darts roadshow flies in to Brisbane this week.

The Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre will host the Brisbane Masters this Friday and Saturday with the likes of world champion Michael van Gerwen, defending champion and World Matchplay winner Rob Cross, and Melbourne Masters champ Peter Wright flying the flag for the Professional Darts Corporation.

Kyle Anderson will head the band of local talent who will battle for home glory on the Oceanic leg of the tour which will also head to Melbourne and Hamilton, New Zealand.

The 2017 Auckland Masters champion will be joined in Brisbane, Melbourne and Hamilton by former World Youth champion Corey Cadby, with other Aussie and New Zealand players also qualifying.

One of those qualifiers is the Gold Coast's Robbie King, who will make his World Series debut in Melbourne on Friday, August16.

The 25-year-old defeated Raymond O'Donnell, who played in last year's Melbourne Masters, to qualify for the big TV event.

"I am super-stoked to have qualified.

"I have been trying to qualify for a number of years now, so to make it is amazing,” King said.

King has had to take time off to fight some personal battles but this year he has made a very successful return to the oche, this latest result coming off the back of success on the Harrows DPA Pro Tour.

"I am looking forward to having a crack at the big boys,” he said.

"Having had a year off I have come back really excited this year and this is an amazing feeling. I have enjoyed some success this season and I am ready for the challenge of the big stage.”

Fellow Aussie Brendon McCausland will be one of the local contingent in Brisbane after returning to the sport.

"I came back into the game this year and aimed to qualify for TV, so I have achieved my ambition,” he said.

"I am looking forward to being able to take my dad to the event and let him watch me against the overseas professionals as he loves the game as much as I do.”

McCausland could find himself drawn against Australian No.1 Simon Whitlock, someone he knows well.

"It would be a buzz to play Simon as we have a long history as playing and practice partners,” he said.

World Series of Darts tickets are available from ticketek.com.au/DartsMasters.

- Phil Dillon