Local representatives respond to finch review findings

IN RESPONSE to the advice put forward by in draft report on Adani's Black-Throated Finch Management Plan, a host of local and federal representatives have hit out against the independent panel's findings.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was among those disappointed by the findings from panel and said that Adani had been unfairly targeted.

"It's absolute nonsense, it is wrong what they are doing to the Adani project,” Ms Landry said.

"We see other coal mines that have been approved in a lot less time, there has been a hell of a lot of lies told abut this project from GetUp, The Greens and even the ALP.

"This project has the strictest environmental conditions of any coal mine in the world and they (the State Government) still want more.

"There has been a massive campaign to destroy the reputation of Adani and the Carmichael mine and I think it is unfair and wrong.”

The Resources Minister, Senator Matt Canavan said the project stacked up environmentally and he accused the State Government of conspiring against the project.

"I am extremely concerned that there may be political interference by the Queensland Government on this process that may go down to staff appointment,” he said.

"Why have they done this last minute review when the plan has been in place for years?

"Other investors are watching this and they're watching with concern.”

Rockhampton Mayor, Margaret Strelow said she was confident in the Indian miner's resilience.

"Adani has not in any way written off the importance of the environment,” she said.

"I have never seen a more resolute company during my time in office, I'm confident they will work through these issues - they will not go away.

"As a nation, we continue to need coal, and Central Queensland absolutely needs these jobs.

I'm keeping an eye on the other mines who are watching this and thinking what this might mean for them.”