Local riders score podium places in Qld Enduro Series

FLYING HIGH: Rockhampton's Cody White tears up the trails on his way to second in the elite men's class in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series on Sunday. arp33.com

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Joel Robinson said it felt "bloody awesome” to win his class for the second straight year in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series.

The Rockhampton rider clocked a total time of 17 minutes and six seconds on his six runs to finish just under a minute clear of second-placed Garry Wellman in the Masters 3/4 class.

A field of 125 riders contested the event on the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve trails on Sunday.

Other locals to enjoy success were Shai Reynolds who won sport and Cody White who was second in elite men.

Shai Reynolds was first in the sport class. arp33.com

Robinson said he had been working hard on his endurance in preparation for the event and it definitely paid off.

"It's bloody awesome to get the win. It's always a boost for your confidence,” he said.

"I was feeling pretty good heading into the weekend. I'd been doing a fair bit of road riding and that certainly helped my endurance on race day.

"Home trail advantage was a big factor and it's great to take out the number one spot again.”

Robinson did Smokescreen first before taking on K9 and then Megatron.

He enjoyed a flawless run down Leper's Leap before moving on to Whitey/Cactus and finished on Whipsnake.

"Whipsnake was my best run of the day. It's hard to make a mistake on that trail. I definitely emptied the tank there and pedalled my heart out down that one,” he said.

"I also had a pretty good run on Megatron. I put it all on the line there and made no mistakes.”

Robinson is now gearing up for the Mackay Mountain Marathon, an 80km cross country event at Eungella National Park on August 4.

"It's been on my bucket list for a few years now and finally I'm doing it,” he said.

"It will be about four or five hours of riding but I'm looking forward to that one.”

RESULTS