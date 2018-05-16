Menu
Gary Heazlewood from Coxon's Radiators talks to Scott Morrison and Michelle Landry about his business.
Local Rocky business success catches Treasurer's eye

vanessa jarrett
by
16th May 2018 5:00 PM
FAMILY OWNED business, Coxon's Radiators, had two special guests checking out their North Rockhampton site yesterday.

Amongst the grinding and sounds of the industrial business, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Treasurer Scott Morrison toured the premises.

The politicians spoke with the owners Gary and Julie Heazlewood about their ventures and their journey in business.

"I must really congratulate Coxon's, they are a business that has really started from the ground up and they are just building,” Ms Landry said.

"They have looked at innovative ways to get this business up and going.”

Mr Morrison spoke about how Coxon's have 35 employees and two other sites, one in NSW in one in North Queensland.

"They are a business that is growing, not just in the mining sector where they have been able to continue to maintain the pace there,” he said.

"In addition they are expanding into other parts of the radiator business for more general consumer businesses.”

He said they are a "smart business that is doing well”.

"The come down from the mining investment boom was the biggest shock to the Australian economy we have seen in a generation,” Mr Morrison said.

"That is why I find it so surprising Coxon's performance is so incredible.

"They have been able to grow through that process and expand and diversify.

"I have no doubt that Coxon's will grow even more.”

