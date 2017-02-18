Local Rotarians travel to Laos to fit prosthetic hands

HELPING HANDS: Barry Tennent (Deputy Project Manager), Bernadette Cross and Debbie Daley from the Rockhampton Fitzroy Rotary Club along with Ann Dwyer from the Mount Morgan Rotary Club depart for a ten day trip to Laos to fit prosthetic hands.

ON February 17, Barry Tennent (deputy project manager), Bernadette Cross and Debbie Daley from the Rockhampton Fitzroy Rotary Club along with Ann Dwyer from the Mount Morgan Rotary Club depart for a ten day trip to Laos to fit prosthetic hands.

They will be joined by five members from South Australia as well as three members from Queensland including two ladies from Gladstone.

The Hands On Project - formally known as the Helping Hands Project has completed four trips previously with two each into Cambodia and Sri Lanka.

The Project was started by Terry Daley of the Rockhampton Fitzroy Rotary Club in 2013 and to date the teams of volunteers have fitted about one thousand prosthetics to single and double amputees.

The ages of the recipients range from four years to the late 70's. Follow the team on www.handsonproject.com.au and on the Facebook Hands On Project page.

Although Terry started the project and was supported by his Rotary Club - Rockhampton Fitzroy he has since handed over the project management to Sally Charlton from the Tailem Bend Rotary Club in South Australia.

Rotarians and Rotary volunteers from most Australian states have played some role in this RAWCS - Rotary Australia World Community Service registered Project www.rawcs.org (Project 62 - 12/13) The prosthetics currently cost $500 each and are purchased in kits of 10.

The Rockhampton Fitzroy Rotary Club is holding a prosthetic assembly night on Friday, March 24 commencing at 6pm at Athelstane Bowls Club in Ward Street.

If you are interested please register with the club on rotaryfitzroy@gmail.com or with president Rachel on 0400 065 397.

All hands are assembled from a kit containing approx 30 pieces.

The hands are then put through an audit prior to delivery.

Laos was chosen this year as there is a Rotary Club there willing to help with the in country logistics but also because of the need for prosthetics due primarily to limbs lost during the war.