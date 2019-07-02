Local sailing club goes for gold at Queensland awards

SAILING THROUGH: Ella Sagnol has been nominated for Sports Professional of the Year.

KEPPEL Bay Sailing Club is going for gold at this year's Queensland Sailing Awards with four nominations for its achievements and strengths.

Sports coordinator Ella Sagnol has been nominated for Sports Professional of the Year after an impressive contribution to the club.

KBSC CEO Julie Strudwick said Ella is an outstanding young lady who provides guidance and support to young staff and sailors across many avenues.

"At 26, Ella is a perfect role model for the younger generation and leads as she lives, with passion for her sport of sailing and a genuine interest in engaging young people and imparting healthy outdoor skills that will stay with them for life,” Ms Strudwick said.

"As a young sailor herself, Ella started at KBSC as an assistant instructor at age 15 assisting in conducting learn to sail programs. She became a qualified instructor at 16 and continued casual instructor work while completing her apprenticeship. She commenced working full time as a sports administrator in 2016 before undertaking her current role as sports coordinator where she has thrived.

"Ella's involvement in the community emanates through her sailing where she also works with Sailability and assists Pinefest entrants in their fundraising efforts, which supports non-profit community groups and clubs demonstrating her love of the community that she calls home.”

Ms Strudwick said under Ella's management, sailing membership at KBSC increased by 85% and increased Junior Learn to Sail (tackers) numbers are up by 55%.

"Ella has successfully coordinated three Qld Youth State Championships including the three-day intensive training camp which attracts the best coaches in Australia and has been attended by Olympians for the past 3 years straight,” she said.

"Thanks to Ella's input, in 2017 we saw the highest number of participants in the Championships since its inception in 2006, increasing participants by 67% in just three years. In the same year, Ella also successfully coordinated the 75th Australian Sharpie Nationals which saw 90 sailors from all over Australia compete at our club over seven days.

"Ella implemented the 'Boat Buddy' Program which encourages young sailors who have completed a Learn to Sail Program to volunteer and assist staff with delivering Learn to Sail Programs for children under the age of 12.

"I believe Ella is the perfect role model for the younger generation.”

While not overly keen to talk about herself, Ella is always available to encourage others and look at new ways to engage more people in sailing and other water sports.

KBSC sailors Paul Effeney and Darryl Skinner have also been nominated for the long-term achievements and contribution to the sport.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club has been nominated for the most prestigious award, Queensland Club of the Year.

Winners will be announced on July 20.