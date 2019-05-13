Local service provider says financial hardship on the rise

COST CRISIS:Labor Candidate meets with Anglicare staff to discuss local issues impacting the service provider (left to Right) Adam Klaproth , Suzie Christensen, Russel Robertson, Joanne Freeman, Carol Godwin.

ONE BIG bill is it takes to push someone in to financial hardship, according to Anglicare central Queensland CEO Suzie Christensen.

Ms Christensen said the organisation was seeing cases of financial hardship and people seeking emergency relief on a daily basis.

She said the level of income for many simply was not sufficient against the rising cost of living.

"You only need one big bill to come that you haven't planned for, and that can throw that week's budget out,” she said.

Ms Christensen and a band of other Anglicare representatives met with Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson yesterday to discuss rising cost of living pressures in Central Queensland.

One Anglicare worker, Joanne freeman, also took her chance to tell Mr Robertson of a need for a hostel to house the vulnerable and he entertained the idea.

Mr Robertson was asked by Ms Christensen "how did you end up here”, "here” being as candidate for Capricornia.

He said he joined the race "out of frustration.”

He went on the tell the Anglicare members, after living in Clermont, he had seen too much funding directed at the metropolitan areas of the electorate and he was worried regional Central Queensland was becoming neglected.

However, the reason for Mr Robertson's visit was to deliver a funding commitment of $100,000 for Rockhampton Anglicare to deliver front line services in financial counselling.

"We want to Anglicare the ability to keep people housed and keep families engaged in the community,” he said.

He said Anglicare was a no-brainer for the service delivery as "They are the strongest provider in the region at this stage.”

"Because of the tight squeeze on funding to these services, we have actually lost NGOs in the area.”

He said the funding would be available to Anglicare within the first 100 days in government, if elected.

Ms Christensen talked through the mechanics of theservive and those who may access it.

"This would be available to those who may be in rent arrears, in food crisis, with electricity bills and phone bills, those really struggling with the immediate cost of living,” she said.

"We have noticed the need (for this service) in the last few cycles.”

The service was also planned to be carried out in regional part of the Capricornia region, according to Ms Christensen.

"We have the ability for people to access this service remotely,” she said.

She said the demographic of those who fall in to financial hardship could not be characterised.

"We're starting to see people present who are trade qualified, can't find a job, and are not used to being in that situation,” Ms Christensen said.

"It's a whole broad range of people,” she said.