SIGN OF THE TIMES: Some of the damaged street signs plaguing Rockhampton and Gracemere will be getting replaced in coming months.
News

Local signage problems around Rocky set to be addressed

Leighton Smith
by
20th Feb 2018 4:18 PM

The Morning Bulletin has approached the Rockhampton Regional Council in relation to a text sent in yesterday by Mick J in Gracemere.

He was asking what was being done to remedy the "outdated and dilapidated signage around Gracemere".

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow responded saying that council was aware that, particularly post Cyclone Marcia, some of our Regional signage leaves a lot to be desired.

"Thanks to the State Government's Works for Queensland Program, we had already set aside over $100,000 to start to replace and repair general street signs over the next few months," Cr Strelow said.

"New entrance signs have already been installed at Rockhampton South, Gracemere East, Mount Morgan and Bouldercome, and there will be plenty more to come in our general signage strategy too."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
