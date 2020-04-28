Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mason Watts
Mason Watts
Music

Local singer signs to major record label

Tobi Loftus
28th Apr 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA singer Mason Watts has signed to a new record label owned by giants of the Australian music industry.

Watts took to his Facebook page to announce the news.

"Stoked to finally be able to announce my signing with (City Pop Records) and (Chugg Music)," he said.

"Exciting things to come - stay tuned."

Watts is only the second artist to be signed to the new label.

TikTok star Mia Rodriguez was the first to join late last year.

City Pop Records is owned by Michael Chugg and Andrew Stone, who are the masterminds behind Chugg Entertainment, one of Australia's largest music promoters, and sits within Chugg Music, a label that includes the likes of Lime Cordial and Sheppard.

The 20-year-old last year released his debut Recovery, which he wrote with English composer Edd Holloway, who has worked with the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Gabrielle Aplin.

Watts, who is the son of Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts, is currently working on new music.

 

chugg entertainment mason watts toowoomba music
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ researchers inch closer to COVID-19 treatment

        premium_icon CQ researchers inch closer to COVID-19 treatment

        Technology Researchers have found natural products may be key in the war against COVID-19.

        $94.6m in federal funding for zoos

        premium_icon $94.6m in federal funding for zoos

        News RELIEF is finally at hand with the announcement of $94.6 million Federal Government...

        REVEALED: The blueprint for a world-class MTB trail in Rocky

        premium_icon REVEALED: The blueprint for a world-class MTB trail in Rocky

        News What’s 4.5km long and a one-way thrill ride from top to bottom - they call it ‘Blue...

        Celebrating 30 years of family business with flowers

        premium_icon Celebrating 30 years of family business with flowers

        News They came for a holiday and the Holland family knew they had found a new home when...