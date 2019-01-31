Local songwriter wins Best Male Vocal talent at Tamworth

Tony Cook took out Peoples Choice award for Best Male Vocals at Tamworth's Country Music Festival

Tony Cook wasn't in the room when he was announced People Choice Best Male Vocalist at Tamworth's prestigious country music festival.

"I was up against Casey Barnes, Paul Costa, Dale Duncan and Graham Roger who's taken home the Golden Guitar,” he said.

"I'm virtually an unknown commodity so I figured I didn't have a chance.”

He was in a back room swapping war stories with multi-award winning songwriter Peter Simpson, a fellow ex-serviceman who'd spotted Mr Cook's lucky vest.

"It's my coat of armour; it's got my para-wings and medals and other badges on it,” he said.

Mr Cook, who recently moved his family to Coowonga outside Rockhampton, said he was "humbled and surprised” to receive the most votes which he puts down to his loyal fan base all around Queensland.

"I call the bush my heartland; I was raised out west and whenever I get back there to play, the crowds go crazy for some good old country rock and roll classics,” he said.

He also accredits his success to his "phenomenal” band mates John Batley and Chris Beunen who travelled to the awards with him.

"We were really happy to fly the country flag for all these people down at Tamworth,” he said.

Mr Cook's original song That's Country stayed at number one on the Top 40 country charts for six weeks.

In addition to spending as much time as he can touring country towns, Mr Cook is an advocate for veterans' mental health.

He says his own welfare took a nose dive after he was nearly involved in a mid-air collision while deployed to the Middle East.

"Throughout my life, music and songwriting has been a form of therapy,” he said.

"If it hadn't been for that and my beautiful wife Nikki, I wouldn't be here.”

Now their two daughters, aged 7 and 8, are learning guitar and violin as they settle into a "great community” where Mr Cook would like to see more country music festivals on offer.

"This time of the year we're focussed on getting contracts over the line to go out to Longreach and Winton, maybe the Gympie Muster,” he said.

"But I've been doing this for ten years now and I've got some good contacts; if anyone's interested in putting together some gigs closer to home, come and have a yarn.

With interest pouring in from record producers and across social media after his Tamworth win, no doubt this year will prove busy and successful for Mr Cook and his band.

"Yes, we're quietly chuffed we won the Peoples Choice but we've got to be stay grounded and move on,” he said.

"You've got to work hard for the people you believe in and who believe in you.”