Local South Sea Islanders celebrate community history

AN annual flag raising ceremony has honoured Australian South Sea Islander women for their contribution to the community.

Set in front of the Rockhampton Regional Council building, those within the local South Sea Island community gathered to honour hard working women who fought tirelessly for their community.

Joanne Warkill, a member of the Australian South Sea Islander community, said the event allows her community to come together to celebrate the decision by the Federal Government on August 25, 1994 to officially recognise the South Sea Islander community.

"This is about recognising our past and present elders, without the elders fighting the fight back then this recognition wouldn't be possible,” Mrs Warkill said.

Joanne Warkill. Allan Reinikka ROK240818assi1

"Today and tomorrow both mean a great deal to me because our parents and their parents fight to be identified and recognised on the dissent.”

Mrs Warkill hopes events like this show the wider community who the local South Sea Islander community is.

"It is important that we are identified as a separate group both by the government and the community, because there are a lot of people out there who do not even know who the Australian South Sea Islander people are,” she said.

Linking The Generations are holding markets on Saturday to recognise the Australian South Sea Islander community Contributed

Mayor Margaret Strelow, who spoke at the event, commented how fitting it was for women in the community to be recognised.

"I would like to acknowledge the Australian South Sea Islander community as a whole, but especially the hard working elders,” Cr Strelow said.

"The women, among the elders, who provide safety and security.

"We are here to celebrate a resilience of a people who have been part of our Rockhampton community for a very long time.”