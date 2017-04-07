29°
Local sparky offering free trade to flood victims

7th Apr 2017 11:07 AM
SPARKY: Rockhampton tradesman Dan Visser will be helping to repair flood damaged homes.
SPARKY: Rockhampton tradesman Dan Visser will be helping to repair flood damaged homes. Matty Holdsworth

ROCKHAMPTON sparky Dan Visser is offering his services to the region's flood victims free of charge.

Dan made the offer on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page when we offered free advertisements for tradies in the Morning Bulletin's classifieds section of our Monday and Tuesday papers (see details below).

Just like Dan's business VizzTech Electrical, the Bully wants to extend a helping hand to those in need of assistance during the flood disaster. To take up this chance, you can place your trades ad at the:

  • Rockhampton office at 220 Bolsolver St.
  • Yeppoon office at 2/3 Normanby St.
  • Phone us on 1300 136 181 and press four.

Dan's plan is, once Ergon Energy does their initial assessments, some houses will be isolated for further inspection. This is when Dan's own business, VizzTech Electrical, will help. Each service, subject to the amount of flood water in the vicinity, will take up to or over 30 minutes. But it is a job he is happy to provide.

"They are services I do normally charge for, yes, but under these circumstances I just don't think it would be right,” the local said.

"The Rockhampton community has been good to me workwise in the past, so I am just returning the favour.

"Some of the houses are completely inundated so your heart goes out to them.

"Adding bills and more stress on top of their suffering is the last thing they should have to worry about,” he said.

VizzTech Electrical is joined by Betta Group of Companies, HydroKleen Rockhampton and CQ Cabinetmakers to take us up on our offer.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie electrical rockhampton the morning bulletin wildweather

