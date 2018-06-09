Menu
Breaking

Local sports complex falls victim to break and enter

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
9th Jun 2018 11:10 AM

THE Hegvold Stadium canteen has been targeted in a break and enter overnight.

Sometime between 8.30pm last night and 10am today, forced entry was gained to the canteen at the complex on Sir Raymond Huish Dr in Wandal.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing to the public for help.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

