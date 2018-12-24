Local subbies encouraged to join wind farm project

Cattle Farmers Elizabeth and David Hill, near Clarkes Creek, Isaac are about to get wind and solar farms on their properties.

Cattle Farmers Elizabeth and David Hill, near Clarkes Creek, Isaac are about to get wind and solar farms on their properties. Stuart Quinn

LOCAL CQ subcontractors and suppliers will be encouraged to get on-board a new Central Queensland wind farm project set to begin next year.

Goldwind Australia and Lacour Energy have partnered together and launched the Local Business Participation Program aimed at the 800-megawatt wind farm at Clarke Creek, north of Rockhampton.

Positions ranging from fencing to civil construction are open until February 15, 2019.

Goldwind Australia managing director John Titchen said planning for the construction of 195 wind turbines was underway.

An example of the wind farm layout for the proposed Clarke Creek project. Lacour

"This program will be a key initiative to identify capability and capacity in the local community and maximise opportunities for local subcontractors and suppliers to participate in the project," he said.

Goldwind, Lacour, the State Government and the Industry Capability Network Queensland worked together to create the program.

Acting Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Stirling Hinchliffe, said such co-operation enabled investment and economic development into regional Queensland.

"Clarke Creek Wind Farm, when completed, will be the largest wind farm in the southern hemisphere and will see the creation of 350 jobs during the construction phase and 25 ongoing operational jobs," Mr Hinchliffe said.

Support for such projects is expected to help boost regional economies and contribute to the State Government's goal of affordable and secure supply of electricity and the target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Mr Titchen said the program had been successful for other Goldwind projects under construction in Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania.

Construction of the project will cost more than $1b and will have the capability to power around 590,000 homes in Queensland, supplying 4 per cent of the state's electricity.

Clarke Creek Wind Farm is located 150 km north west of Rockhampton and 150 km south of Mackay.