Local table tennis star set to shine

HE'S OFF: Joel Coughlan in his Aussie-kit just prior to departure to attend the Oceania Para Champs at Darwin

TABLE TENNIS: Hot on the heels of his good showing at the city's annual open championships Joel Coughlan, who won the men's singles event, travelled to Darwin a day later to participate in the International Table Tennis Federation's Oceania Para Championships where he won the premier Class 10 singles over fellow-Aussie Nathan Pellissier by three games to one.

On paper this appears to be a good win as his opponent was sitting in a higher position on the point's ladder based on performances.

Table Tennis Australia quoted that Coughlan was elated to win his first international gold medal and this result should assist with his goals to be selected for his country at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, although there will be quite a few more steps in the selection process.

On top of the solid performances by Rockhampton players in the Bernie's Pies Teams Carnival and Bolsover and the headline events at the Radiology Rockhampton Open Table Tennis Championships at the Leichhardt Park Table Tennis Centre at 157 Campbell Street.

Good performances were recorded by locals in the mixture of age and ratings singles events that were also on the program under the banner of the annual Rocky Open.

Players, including visitors from other parts of the state, who took part in the lightning team's competition across three divisions were engaged in some intense matches where locals won all the major prizes.

The city's leading players also figured prominently in the singles and doubles events in top grade.

Sitting under the five major open events on the program players take part in various junior and veteran age-vents as well as singles competitions in four divisions based on the state's tournament ratings which feeds off an international computer related tournament ratings system based on results.

In the top division Gold Coast's Safwat Boktour had too many answers for 15-year-old local hopeful in Matthew Steffen, who during this tournament beat all the city's leading players except Coughlan who he did not play. Brisbane's Warren Owen took out the second section over a surprise finalist in another15-year-old local hopeful, Nick Green.

Green also posted some excellent results at this carnival and demonstrated a number of times that providing he keeps his tactics on track he can produce quality outcomes.

Bundaberg's leading junior girl Leah Scott had an exceptional tournament with her win in the third division.

Local Chris Leitner did extremely well to reach this play-off and put himself in with a chance when he took a set.

Locals didn't reach the final of the fourth section but young Emily Steffen was a beaten semi-finalist whilst the other contenders bowed out in earlier rounds.

The under-21 men's singles saw Matthew Steffen bow out to the class of Townsville's Olav Dahl in the final while Steffen won the under-18 boy's singles over Albert Dorgeloh (Mackay) in a quality 3/1 clash.

The visitors were too strong for locals in a lot of the veteran singles Dave Hockings made a good impression in the over-60 singles.