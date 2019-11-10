Local talent score gongs at Football Queensland awards

ROLE MODEL: Rockhampton's David Barber leads the Pararoos down the tunnel for another international.

FOOTBALL: A Rockhampton player and a Capricorn Coast coach have scored gongs at the inaugural Football in Queensland awards night.

David Barber won the Tom Dickson Athlete with a Disability Award, while Corinna Ryan was named the Female Community Coach of the Year.

The awards recognise the achievements of individuals and clubs at both community level and from Football Queensland’s premier competitions.

Football CQ operations manager Kerry Gray said it was wonderful to see two members of the local football community receive this recognition.

Gray is the former president of the Capricorn Coast Football Club and has seen first-hand the contribution that Ryan has made.

“Corinna’s a pretty amazing lady and she’s a real quiet achiever. She just gets in and gets things done,” she said.

Cap Coast's Corinna Ryan was named Female Community Coach of the Year at the Football in Queensland awards.

Ryan has a long involvement with football and has for the past two years coached the Capricorn Coast Premier League Division 2 men’s team.

Where possible she also helps run the Aldi MiniRoos programs at the club and helps with the Talent Support Program.

Ryan also volunteers at the Capricorn Coast Cup and is regularly involved in local tournaments promoting female involvement.

Gray said Barber was a fantastic role model.

He is captain of the Pararoos, the national men’s football team for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury or symptom s acquired for stroke.

He has made 99 appearances in the green and gold, 94 of them as captain.

He led the Pararoos to an 11th place finish at the 2019 world championships in Seville, Spain, their best result yet.

Barber also scored his 70th goal for Australia at 40 years old.

He is set to play his 100th game for the Pararoos when they host Canada in an international friendly at Cromer, NSW, on November 30.

Barber said the fixture, the first for the team on home soil since the 2000 Paralympic Games, was a dream come true.

“It has been so long since we played on home soil, it is going to mean the world,” he said.

“For me personally it is something that I have been dreaming about for a really long time.

“Just because we have a disability doesn’t change the fact that we play amazing football.

“We are going to be playing against a world-class opponent in our own backyard… and I cannot wait.”