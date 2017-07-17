Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

MONSOON COMING: Travis Hock, part of the team behind Monsoon a musical about Cyclone Marcia.

STORYTELLING can help reflect a community back to themselves, to bring people together through a shared experience.

That's exactly what a group of Central Queensland performers are hoping to achieve through Monsoon, a play asking the people of the Capricorn Coast to consider what Cyclone Marcia will mean in the decades and generations to come.

The production was written by Bundaberg's Rod Ainsworth, combining his own experience of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oswald in 2013 and his time spent with students at Keppel Sands, Farnborough and Byfield State Schools.

Drawings from these students became a crucial part of the development of the main characters.

The community can get their first taste of Monsoon on the weekend as director Travis Hock, a familiar face on the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast performing arts scene, explains a little more about the story.

The Creek Sessions will include glimpses of Monsoon, as well as performances by Little Mountain (Kate Leahy), Kate Mahood and The Short Fall.

The first event of nine over a three year program, The Creek Sessions is a way for Keppel Coast Arts to support new work and emerging artists.

Travis said he "couldn't be more excited” to be involved with Monsoon, especially knowing Rod had written the play.

"With Monsoon, I think the audience can expect something dark,” he said.

"My vision for the whole show is something that people can relate to with this hitting close to home with the darkness of it all.”

Although Travis and his family didn't have damage to their home, the isolating experience of the cyclone caused the greatest fear.

It's something he plans to portray through the show, which he said would be "epic”.

"I'm not sure how the audience will react,” Traivs said.

"I think at times it will be a little bit close to home, but it's a story that needs to be told.

"It's got this lovely mystic element to it, almost like a story that's been passed down from generation to generation and it's got a lot of stuff we can all reflect on and help children understand for the future.”

River fest: Short Fall playing River fest. Allan Reinikka ROK160717ariverfe

While it's not necessarily a musical, song is an important element.

Monsoon's music will be written by The Short Fall, who will also debut a taste of their new music exclusively for The Creek Sessions.

One half of the music duo, Angelo Conway, said it would be some time before the music was released and this was a chance for fans to enjoy it before it became a regular part of their live set.

"We're pretty excited to show people some new tunes,” he said.

Angelo and brother Ryan will be writing the music for Monsoon over coming months, but are keen to take on the creative challenge.

"We've been playing music for a number of years now and it's just a different challenge, something new,” Angelo said.

"It's a great collaboration opportunity for us.

"It was something we've never done before. It's exciting. It's a little bit daunting.

"We're not really sure what to expect.”

CREEK SESSIONS