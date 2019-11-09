Local teachers refuse tasks for a second day

TEACHER STRIKE: Catholic school teachers across the state are particpating in work bans, which could lead to strike action.

TEACHER STRIKE: Catholic school teachers across the state are particpating in work bans, which could lead to strike action.

WORK bans at 10 Central Queensland Catholic schools have continued for a second day as teachers call for more money, job security and achievable workloads.

Teachers aren’t attending meetings, duties during breaks, lesson supervision or cover periods and employer requests for data collection or analysis.

The work bans started after “the failure of Catholic school employers to resolve key employee concerns” at the latest negotiation meeting held in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Catholic school employer and employee representatives have been meeting regularly since March to discuss work conditions.

Independent Education Union of Australia – Queensland Branch Secretary Terry Burke said employee concerns regarding workload and maintaining wage parity with the state sector were yet to be addressed.

“The employers simply want to use current structures to “address” the most major issue facing our teachers – yet it is these very structures that have failed to deal with the problem,” Mr Burke said

Work bans are set to continue and could end in strike action if concerns weren’t addressed.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Lee-Anne Perry said the union action could disrupt schools in the busy end-of-year period.

Affected schools in Rockhampton include: St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, St Joseph’s School, St Mary’s School and The Cathedral College. Sacred Heart School and St Ursula’s College will strike in Yeppoon and St Francis Catholic Primary School will strike in Tannum Sands.