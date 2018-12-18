Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Hill is well known around Rockhampton, especially in the mountain biking community. The 19-year-old came off his bike on Frenchville Rd Tuesday and is in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital.
Matthew Hill is well known around Rockhampton, especially in the mountain biking community. The 19-year-old came off his bike on Frenchville Rd Tuesday and is in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital. Allan Reinikka
News

Local teen recovering slowly after bike crash

18th Dec 2018 8:13 PM

A LOCAL teenager is recovering in hospital weeks after a bike accident that left him in an induced coma.

Matthew Hill, 19, was riding his bike with his girlfriend in late November when he came off and hit his head.

He was transported to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but is now awake and responsive.

Matthew Hill and his partner. Matthew is a keen mountain biker and is a member of the Rocky Mountain Bike Club.
Matthew Hill and his partner. Matthew is a keen mountain biker and is a member of the Rocky Mountain Bike Club. Ashleigh Clark

He is is doing rehab and physiotherapy in hospital to help with his recovery.

A GoFundMe set up by a fellow member of the Rocky Mountain Bike Club 18 days ago has raised $8,445, smashing its aim of $1000.

The money raised will go towards hospital and travel expenses while he recovers in hospital.

matthew hill rockhampton mountain bike club rocky mtb tmbcommunity tmbhealth
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Nothing would stop Tiffany from her dream to get a degree

    premium_icon Nothing would stop Tiffany from her dream to get a degree

    News CQUniversity graduate's compelling story reminds people "there is always help out there”.

    What Linfox's new freight agreement means for CQ jobs

    premium_icon What Linfox's new freight agreement means for CQ jobs

    News Regional centres set to benefit from newly unconditional agreement

    • 18th Dec 2018 8:05 PM
    Business owners left fuming after building tagged by vandals

    premium_icon Business owners left fuming after building tagged by vandals

    News Homes, cars and businesses targeted by vandals overnight

    Drunk man's discipline attempt gone wrong

    premium_icon Drunk man's discipline attempt gone wrong

    Crime '...an attempt to discipline the child but it's gotten out of hand'

    Local Partners