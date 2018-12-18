Local teen recovering slowly after bike crash

Matthew Hill is well known around Rockhampton, especially in the mountain biking community. The 19-year-old came off his bike on Frenchville Rd Tuesday and is in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital.

A LOCAL teenager is recovering in hospital weeks after a bike accident that left him in an induced coma.

Matthew Hill, 19, was riding his bike with his girlfriend in late November when he came off and hit his head.

He was transported to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but is now awake and responsive.

Matthew Hill and his partner. Matthew is a keen mountain biker and is a member of the Rocky Mountain Bike Club. Ashleigh Clark

He is is doing rehab and physiotherapy in hospital to help with his recovery.

A GoFundMe set up by a fellow member of the Rocky Mountain Bike Club 18 days ago has raised $8,445, smashing its aim of $1000.

The money raised will go towards hospital and travel expenses while he recovers in hospital.