Local teen thrilled to bring 'powerful' story to Rocky

Director David Sinnamon and actor Giselle Atlas bring the Anne Frank story to life at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre on Friday 19 July Jann Houley

ROCKHAMPTON Little Theatre began just over 70 years ago which, coincidentally, is when the Diary of Anne Frank was published.

The beloved classic comes to life this weekend at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre with Giselle Atlas in the titular role.

The 13-year old, herself a Jew, said the story remains relevant to today's audience, and she is astounded at the number of people her age who have never heard of it.

"I've told friends I have a role in the Diary of Anne Frank and they asked whether it's based on a fiction novel,” she said.

"With so much cultural diversity in Central Queensland, and people still judged by their ethnicity, it's a very powerful story everyone should know about.

"It is relevant to the stolen children generation and to children living in detention centres too - anyone whose life is controlled by the powers in charge.”

Director David Sinnamon first starred alongside Giselle in a short play three years ago, shortly after her family moved to Rockhampton.

"Everyone was blown away by her presence and control,” he said.

"It's a tremendous challenge for the youngest person in the cast to bring light and humour to a family drama that plays out against a much darker background.”

The two-act piece is largely set in the Anne Frank house in Central Amsterdam, which today houses a biographical museum to the young Jewish diarist.

Mr Sinnamon said a lot of work had gone into creating a set which created the sense of entrapment and oppression.

But he said parents should not hesitate to bring children to the production.

Giselle said she didn't think Anne Frank would want people to be traumatised by the events in her diary.

"Anne was funny and outgoing and above all optimistic,” she said.

"She wanted people to understand that, no matter what bad stuff was happening out there, there was an everyday joy in her family, and she was growing into a stronger person.”

Giselle's own family has descended from Holocaust survivors, and she has herself been subjected to anti-Semitism.

"My father's great grandfather was living in Warsaw as rumours circulated the Nazis would invade and it would be a good time to leave,” she said.

"He and his brother left for Palestine and all the rest of their parents, including their parents, died in Auschwitz.”

It's this connection which, Giselle said, makes it challenging to face the play's final scenes.

"Anne remains so upbeat for such a long time and then, within the space of seconds, she knows something bad is going to happen.”

She said the cast of 10 people aged 13 to mid-50s started to really connect with their roles and relationships these last few weeks of rehearsal.

"It's really helpful to be around people who are so invested in telling Anne' story, and I think the audience will feel that passion.”