Local teens hit the tarmac for Full Throttle event

POWER HUNGRY: Students have worked for months to compete at this year's HPV event.

FOLLOWING last year's amazing success, almost 300 students will descend on the Barmaryee Multi Sports Precinct this weekend to take part in the Cap Coast Full Throttle Human Powered Vehicle event.

In its second year on the Capricorn Coast, the growing event has returned to Barmaryee where high school students from across Central Queensland will race their human powered vehicles over an eight-hour period.

Co-hosted by Emmaus College and Yeppoon State High School, the term "human powered vehicle” includes all vehicles that are powered only by muscular-strength.

The Human Powered Vehicle Challenge provides opportunities for students, teachers, parents and local industry to work together to design and construct a variety of human powered vehicles, examining and using the latest technology while considering its impact on the environment and the way people live locally and globally.

Emmaus College teacher and event co-ordinator Peter Jensen said Cap Coast Full Throttle was attended by students and staff from as far away as the Gold Coast.

PEDAL POWER: Hundreds of people turned out for the Human Powered Vehicle event at Barmaryee Multisports Ground last year

"Local teams from Emerald, Gladstone, and Maryborough are also well represented. Human powered vehicle racing is competitive on the track and sees a great engagement from students in the designing and manufacturing of their vehicles, mostly in after school co-curricular programs,” Mr Jensen said.

"The students liked last year's track for how fast it was at Barmaryee, so they're looking forward to competing again this year.”

Livingstone Shire's councillor for sport, recreation and youth, Pat Eastwood said this unique event provided a wonderful opportunity for young people to experience teamwork and mateship while building and racing the human powered vehicles.

"It's fantastic to see events like this taking place on the Capricorn Coast and making great use of the Barmaryee facility, while offering another recreational activity for our region's younger demographic to get involved in and enjoy the positive social benefits it provides,” Cr Eastwood said.

"I encourage residents to come along and watch some of the races taking place on the day in support of this brilliant community event.”

For more information go to the council website at www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/