Local title win icing on the cake for Blake Moore

ALL SMILES: Crushers celebrate after winning the A men's final 7-3 against Buccaneers. CONTRIBUTED

TOUCH: Blake Moore has capped a stellar 2018 season by leading his club team to victory in the A men's grand final.

Moore and his Crushers teammates ran out 7-3 winners over Buccaneers in an entertaining decider at the Cyril Connell Touch Fields on Wednesday night.

The win comes just days after Moore was named Player of the Series after his integral role in the Queensland men's 20s team which beat NSW 3-nil in the State of Origin series.

He was named Player of the Final on Wednesday but the modest star was quick to nominate Harry Griffin and Jack Leonard as Crushers' best.

Moore said it was great to get a win over Buccaneers, with whom they shared a spirited rivalry.

"It's been really tight every time we've played this season,” he said.

"I was confident in the boys but I didn't think it would be that big a win. We just played a really good game on the night.

"Our club has only been alive for two years, and we've won two out of the four titles.”

The two teams were neck and neck for the best part of the first half before two touchdowns in the space of one minute, including an intercept by winger Hegarty, put Crushers ahead 4-2 at half-time.

"In the second half we just came out and continued on and ran away with it,” Moore said. "We've got a good bunch of boys, a good coach in Mitch Smith and we all just want to play for each other.”

Moore said this year had been one of his most successful, and his Origin debut was an awesome experience.

But the 19-year-old said it was hard to go past being part of the Australian men's 20s team which won the Youth Touch World Cup in Malaysia in August.

He attributed his success to hard work and good coaches who had been influential in his development.

