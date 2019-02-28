Local tourism operators in the national tourism awards final

TOURISM MAGNET: Captured in 2014, Ann Augusteyn (left) with Amanda Hinton would have been proud to see Capricorn Caves make the final of the Australian Tourism awards.

CQ'S outstanding tourism operators will rub shoulders with some of Australia's best at the National Tourism Awards in Tasmania this Friday night.

More than 1000 of the country's tourism industry will attend a gala event at Cataract Gorge near Launceston, with the gold winners from each state in Australia competing across 30 categories to win the national awards.

Three CQ businesses are in the running to win gold including the Empire Apartment Hotel (Deluxe Accommodation), Capricorn Caves (Tourist Attraction) and Fun Over Fifty (Eco-Tourism) tour company.

Capricorn Caves general manager Amanda Hinton said the news of making the national final was bittersweet given that it was one of Capricorn Caves' owner Ann Augusteyn's final acts to nominate their business for the competition, before she suddenly passed away while holidaying in Africa last October.

TOURISM MAGNET: The Capricorn Caves will compete in March against the best tourist attractions in the country at the Australian Tourism awards. Contributed

Ms Hinton said Ann was very passionate about the tourism awards and would have been ecstatic to see Capricorn Caves named the best attraction in Queensland in November and it was "exceptionally close to their hearts” to be competing against Australia's best in Friday's final.

"It probably is her last legacy towards the Queensland Tourism Industry,” Ms Hinton said.

"For a regional product to be highlighted as best in Queensland and put on that national stage, it's a huge achievement when you think about some of the products across Australia and how well Australia is known for tourism.

"Being put on that stage is a pretty significant event in itself, (but) we would love to win the big one.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said winning a tourism award represents an incredibly high standard of business practices in staff training, innovation, marketing, risk management, procedures and partnerships.

"Capricorn Enterprise is so very proud of our hard working and successful members,” Ms Carroll said.