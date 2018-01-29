Local tradies to cash in on $2.1 million Rocky project

FOR many of us, the heart of the home is in the kitchen and the saying rings just as true for North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

The facility has just been granted a $2.1 million contract for a new kitchen, which will create 15 jobs for local carpenters, concreters, bricklayers, plumbers and plasterers.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Queensland Government's Buy Queensland initiative would replace the existing facilities in the Ivy Baker wing to provide a modern kitchen for the senior citizens.

The government initiative came into effect from September 1 last year, and recognises the important role local businesses play economically and socially in the local community.

"The North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is over 30 years old and is a 120-bed, high care nursing home,” Mrs Lauga said.

Mrs Lauga said the $2.1 million contract is a follow on from the $5 million pledge to upgrade the air-conditioning at the Cec Pritchard wing of the Nursing Centre which was approved last year by former Health Minister Cameron Dick.

"It's great to see a Rockhampton business win this contract to deliver upgraded facilities for the Nursing Centre, and I expect we will see more contracts awarded to local businesses under the Buy Queensland initiative.”