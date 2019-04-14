Local tradies urged to talk to building taskforce

ROCKHAMPTON MP Barry O'Rourke has urged anyone burnt by building companies to tell their story at regional hearings next month.

The Special Joint Taskforce investigating allegations of fraudulent behaviour in Queensland's building industry last week confirmed a visit to Rockhampton.

"Members from the Taskforce will speak with hundreds of people to investigate complaints and allegations of fraudulent behaviour in the building industry,” he said.

"The Taskforce is in our region for a limited time, so I strongly encourage local tradies wanting to attend to make a booking as soon as possible.”

The Rockhampton sessions will be held on Tuesday May 7 from 12pm to 7pm and Wednesday May 8 from 8am to 7pm at te Rockhampton Housing Service Centre at 209 Bolsover St.

Anyone unable to lock in a face-to-face session during the regional visits will have the opportunity for a teleconference or video conference with Taskforce representatives.

People or organisations can make submissions via the secure website, email, post or face-to-face until 5pm Friday 17 May 2019.

The full schedule of dates, as well as details on how to book in for a session is available on the Taskforce's website.