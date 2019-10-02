Uni on track to win two golds at national event
TOUCH FOOTBALL: CQUniversity is untouchable at the UniSport Nationals competition on the Gold Coast.
After day two, the current men's champion touch football team are on track to become back-to-back winners.
CQU beat The University of Queensland 14-0 and University of Technology Sydney 13-4 on the first day of competition.
On the second day they beat University of Sunshine Coast 13-0, Queensland University of Technology 7-6 and The University of Sydney 8-4.
Unisport Nationals is a competition where 43 universities across Australia compete in a range of team and individual sports.
The Nationals Division 1 event is the most elite division for the year.
In addition to the men's touch team, CQU have entered squash player Josh Stack-Masula and a men's football team at the Nationals.
Stack-Masula is on track to make the finals after claiming wins in all three games.
He beat The University of Melbourne 3-0, University of New England 3-0 and University of Tasmania 3-1.
Stack-Masula said the competition was strong with experienced competitors.
The former junior state representative is being reunited with former representative opponents at the competition.
"It's a good atmosphere," Stack-Masula said.
In football, the men's team have lost all three games.
They lost to University of Sydney 9-1 and Australian National University 6-0 on day one, and they lost to Queensland University of Technology 6-0 on day two.
The competition continues until October 3.