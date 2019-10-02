Menu
UNTOUCHABLE: CQU men's touch players Blake Moore, Daniel Gill, Jack Leonard, Tylen Wallace, Mason Hebbard, Bradley Hansen, Lachlan Crow, Braydon Hegarty, Kale Oxenham and Luke Fletcher are undefeated after day two at the Unisport event.
News

Uni on track to win two golds at national event

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH FOOTBALL: CQUniversity is untouchable at the UniSport Nationals competition on the Gold Coast.

After day two, the current men's champion touch football team are on track to become back-to-back winners.

CQU beat The University of Queensland 14-0 and University of Technology Sydney 13-4 on the first day of competition.

On the second day they beat University of Sunshine Coast 13-0, Queensland University of Technology 7-6 and The University of Sydney 8-4.

Unisport Nationals is a competition where 43 universities across Australia compete in a range of team and individual sports.

The Nationals Division 1 event is the most elite division for the year.

In addition to the men's touch team, CQU have entered squash player Josh Stack-Masula and a men's football team at the Nationals.

Stack-Masula is on track to make the finals after claiming wins in all three games.

He beat The University of Melbourne 3-0, University of New England 3-0 and University of Tasmania 3-1.

Stack-Masula said the competition was strong with experienced competitors.

The former junior state representative is being reunited with former representative opponents at the competition.

"It's a good atmosphere," Stack-Masula said.

In football, the men's team have lost all three games.

They lost to University of Sydney 9-1 and Australian National University 6-0 on day one, and they lost to Queensland University of Technology 6-0 on day two.

The competition continues until October 3.

