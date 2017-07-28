27°
Local woman's creation aims to save lives

Shayla Bulloch | 28th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
A house in Yeppoon is still in the same state it was in after Cyclone Marcia hit three months ago. Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin
A house in Yeppoon is still in the same state it was in after Cyclone Marcia hit three months ago. Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin

OVER the twenty-six years Eve Landahl has lived in Yeppoon, she had collected an assortment of cyclone preparation pamphlets, which were contradicting and sometimes confusing.

Eve had witnessed the power nature had on her community after Cyclone Marcia and decided to combine all the knowledge available, plus her own first hand experience, to create "Cyclone Action- A Step by Step Anti-Panic Guide."

Eve Landahl holds her Cyclone Guide which aims to assist residents of Yeppoon in the case of a cyclone with a simple "turn the page and just follow" layout.
Eve Landahl holds her Cyclone Guide which aims to assist residents of Yeppoon in the case of a cyclone with a simple "turn the page and just follow" layout.

She explained that what differentiates her guide from all the others is it's simplicity.

"This is a 'no think, just turn the page' guide that leads you in a sequence to do what is needed," she said.

"When we are in panic mode the brains seem to shut down."

Eve explained that although cyclones are unpredictable, it was important to stay calm and said her guide would help residents with the correct process.

"With this in mind, I have included some extra copies to shop with to cut out and use as a shopping list," she said.

She also included a sample menu of food and supplies to buy which she believed would eliminate some stress from cyclone situations.

Cyclone Action includes an emergency plan, emergency numbers, document advice and a step-by-step guide on what to do from the initial cyclone warning to the aftermath.

 

Anthony White&#39;s car was crushed by the remains of the church destroyed by cyclone Marcia. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Anthony White's car was crushed by the remains of the church destroyed by cyclone Marcia. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Eve said the most common thing people forget to do when a cyclone approaches was to pack light.

"Make sure you only pack the essentials and have small versions of most items to save space," she said.

She also said to never forget about your pets' health as well as your own.

"It doesn't matter about the light, you will have torches and candles, but keeping cool is the most important thing, I can't stress that enough" she said.

Her non-profit community project started in 2014 and was funded from her own pocket.

Eve explained that during Cyclone Marcia she used her own guide to help her evacuate and was thankful she had it to help.

"I thought, "you beauty I'm glad I've done this"," she said.

Three years later, Eve has gained the welcomed support of local sponsors the Keppel Bay Sailing Club and Coal Train who have printed a combined 2,500 guides.

 

The Top Shed, on the Groves' family farm in Bungundarra, was destroyed by Cyclone Marcia. Photo Allan Reinikka/The Morning Bulletin
The Top Shed, on the Groves' family farm in Bungundarra, was destroyed by Cyclone Marcia. Photo Allan Reinikka/The Morning Bulletin

Eve explained that although she hopes to eventually provide all residents with a copy, high-risk areas will be prioritised for a letterbox drop, which Coal Train will also complete.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, agreed that local knowledge was a vital need when preparing for future cyclones and will aim to gain that knowledge in making Queensland the most disaster-resilient state in Australia.

"A core focus (will be) harnessing local knowledge, because we know that it is locals who know what is best to make their communities stronger, safer and more resilient," she said.

"This was demonstrated so clearly during Cyclone Debbie, which is why those people who were on the ground will be at the table as we shape the implementation plan for this strategy."

Keep an eye out for Cyclone Action in your letterbox in the coming weeks.

Topics:  capricorn coast cyclone cyclone marcia cyclone prevention eve landahl

