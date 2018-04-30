Local workers will get priority at Shoalwater Bay

CENTRAL Queensland locals will get more opportunities to work on two expansion projects at the Shoalwater Bay training area.

Defence Minister Marise Payne joined Capricornia MP Michelle Landry for the announcement of defence organisation's Local Industry Capability Plan (LICP) pilot, set to offer more chances for locals to be involved in construction.

Ms Payne said in August, the government announced a series of pilot programs (under the LICP) at a number of key areas around the country where infrastructure upgrading and refurbishment work was being done.

"As part of this process, the LICP will require a managing contractor in their response to tender to come back to the defence organisation and to indicate a number of things,” Ms Payne said.

"Firstly, how they have engaged with local business in the community of the particular facility and then secondly, how they will actually use local business in the delivery of the contract.”

She announced that a contract had now been signed with managing contractors FK Gardner and Downer EDI Works Pty Ltd in a joint venture to deliver the Shoalwater Bay Training Area Remediation Project and they had developed a LICP, to ensure local businesses took advantage of opportunities arising from the project.

"The Government's LICP initiative is helping to create local jobs and investment and encourage strong local industry near Defence facilities to support Defence over the long term,” Ms Payne said.

"Through the Government's LICP, local businesses and suppliers can expect to benefit from a majority portion of Defence's investment into projects.

The minister confirmed the managing contractor had already held discussions with local suppliers and businesses, and had made a commitment to increase and enhance their existing local workforce sourcing of 80 per cent of workers from the Livingstone and Rockhampton regions.