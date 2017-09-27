34°
Locals and legends take the stage in Mt Morgan

MOUNT Morgan will be treated to a soulful performance from iconic music star Sara Storer on the next leg of CQUniversity's Legend and the Locals tour.

The tour through 12 regional towns aims to give 400 local talents the opportunity to collaborate and perform with Sara and other regional stars.

Organiser Kate Schlick said the tour was all about supporting local talent and providing a space for people to dream and be supported the moment they step on stage.

"I can't express how excited I am to give this opportunity to so many regional Queenslanders," she said.

"It's the kind of opportunity I would have jumped at when I was starting out and it givers me an incredible amount of joy to see how much it means to others."

 

Kate said the talented crew would collaborate with local choirs of primary and secondary students from the area to showcase their skills on the big stage.

Mount Morgan locals will also kick the show off showcasing as much of Mt Morgan's talent as possible with acts such as Cambo and Hambo, Stevie Finger, Lyn Anstey and Malanda Morgenson performing.

The performance will take place at the Mount Morgan State School of Arts Hall on Saturday October 7 from 6pm.

Tickets are available from the MMPAD office at the Railway Museum info centre or online at Rockhampton Tickets.

