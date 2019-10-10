Menu
Locals angry over ANZ repossession of Nth Rocky Bowls club

Maddelin McCosker
10th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
SHOCK and sadness were the most common reaction to the news this week that the abandoned North Rockhampton Bowls Club had been taken back by ANZ Bank after it failed to sell at auction this year.

It was just over 12 months ago, on September 17, 2018, when the bowls club closed its doors for the final time. It was on the market from November 2018 to May this year.

In February the property went to auction, receiving three bids; $400,000, a vendor bid of $700,000 and a follow up bid of $900,000.

None stuck and the property when on the market for $1.2 million without success.

In April of this year, ANZ Bank took possession.

Locals reminisced on social media about their happy memories from times spent at the club, saying they were sad to see the Rockhampton institution fall into disrepair.

“Had some wonderful meals there … sad to see the property in this condition,” one person said.

One local suggested the empty lot could be revamped and turned into a fishing bar.

“Such a shame was a nice club,” they said.

“It would make an awesome fishing bar. Fishing clubs could meet there, you could pull up your boat for a feed and a coldy.

“Would be a top home for the Barra Bounty, there are so many opportunities with the fishing tourists now.”

Another suggestion was to turn the greens into volleyball courts to attract younger people to the club.
Some people even suggested the abandoned lot be used for the controversial drug rehabilitation facility.

