Locals called to join Friday's pro-resources 'Day of Action'

GET GOING: Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow is calling on CQ locals to turn out in force in support council's efforts to encourage the resource sector and the jobs it generates while applying pressure to the Queensland Government to get on the job of approving the Adani Carmichael coal mine project.

DESPERATE to see the Galilee Basin opened up and job creating projects like Adani's Carmichael Mine succeed, Rockhampton Regional Council has called on the community to join a planned 'Day of Action' on Friday.

Aimed at supporting the resources sector and sending a clear message that the regions of Queensland deserved their fair share and a fairer future.

The event is part of state-wide action seeking to capitalise on the dramatic federal election result to increase pressure on a Queensland Labor who goes to the polls again next October.

It will remind the State Government about the vital contributions made by regional Queensland and provide encouragement for them to end the bureaucratic hold-ups and get on with the job of assessing and granting Adani's final necessary approvals.

SUPPORT: National Party MPs Ken O'Dowd, Matt Canavan, Michael McCormack, Bridget McKenzie, Michelle Landry, George Christensen. Contributed

A RRC promotional video explained the plan for the 'Day of Action'.

"The day will start with trucks and plant equipment driving across the Old Bridge at 11am and everyone is invited to join us on the pavement with signs and t-shirts to show their support,” the video said.

"We'll then be holding a media event at Rod Laver Plaza at 11.30am with free cake for those who attend because regional Queensland deserves a bigger slice.

"At noon we will launch a petition to the Queensland Government calling for action on a fairer future for regional Queensland. So come down to help show the media and the rest of Queensland our passion.”

Local businesses, politicians, and other members of the community were all expected to attend and provide recognition to the contribution of regional Queensland.

"It's time for Adani to be given certainty so that we can all get on with the job of delivering long-term opportunities for our regions,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

Get involved in a 'Day of Action'

Who: People from across the Rockhampton Region invited.

Where: Rod Laver Plaza, Fitzroy River Bank, Quay St.

When: Friday May 24 from 11.30am

Why: To support for the resources sector and Adani's Carmichael Mine project, create awareness of the vital contributions made by regional Queensland and to demand a fairer future