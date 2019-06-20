Locals help Samuel raise funds to fight cancer

FIGHTING FOR FAMILY: Samuel Johnson of the Love Your Sister campaign with Suzanne and Karen Messmer in Rockhampton yesterday

FIGHTING FOR FAMILY: Samuel Johnson of the Love Your Sister campaign with Suzanne and Karen Messmer in Rockhampton yesterday Jann Houley

SUZANNE Messmer was first in line to give actor-turned-activist Samuel Johnson a big hug when he arrived at Bunnings in Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

Samuel Johnson greeted the crowds at Bunnings Rockhampton on Wednesday Jann Houley

She also signed up to his $10/month FCB pledge which aims for personalised treatment for all cancer patients , and the establishment of a coordinated national approach to collecting tissue samples.

Mrs Messmer's mother died of breast cancer nearly 22 years ago, just eight weeks after her Mrs Messmer's son was born.

"I wish we had someone like Sam fighting for personalised cancer care back then,” she said. "My Mum didn't get to watch my kids growing up.”

Karen Messmer, 12, was among the Emmaus College students who heard Mr Johnson speak as his round of CQ visits kicked off yesterday.

Karen Messmer, 12, with a photo of the grandmother she never knew Jann Houley

"I think he had a big impact in helping everyone realised they had to get tested regularly,” the Emmaus College student said.

Mrs Messmer's mother was treated with the same drug which proved ineffective in curing Mr Johnson's sister, Connie.

He proposes to raise $20 dollars seed funding to force the government's hand to reconsider the traditional, "hit and hope” approach to cancer treatment.

Samuel with Keren and Gavin Chillingworth of Rockhampton who lost a daughter-in-law to cancer Jann Houley

"I've been warned by federal politicians that the pharmaceutical industry is going to eviscerate me,” he said during his stay in Rockhampton.

"My contention is, they can't if I've got the whole country behind me.”