Locals hook fishing comp matters in their own hands

Committee member Craig Robertson is passionate about keeping a fishing comp on the coast.

DESPERATE to not deplete the coast of a fishing competition, Craig Robertson and a group of Capricorn Coast locals decided to take matters into their own hands.

After the announcement that Tight Lines fishing competition would not be returning came the formation of Emu Park Fishing Classic.

Formed just five weeks ago, Craig said the classic was something the coast could not go without.

"It was our only major event on the Cap Coast and we don't want to see the area with no fishing competition,” he said.

Emu Park Fishing Classic, which will be held in September, is still in it's initial stages but Craig said plans are already under way to spark excitement around the region.

The weekend will showcase some of the best amateur fishermen in the area and will include a fishing expo, daily prizes and the committee have also introduced to a catch and release policy.

"We have decided to implement a catch and release policy for some species to try and be more concious of the environment in line with some net free zones,” he said.

"There is still lots to organise but so far we already have some sponsors and great prizes on offer,” he said.

Emu Park Fishing Classic will be held instead of Tidelines Fishing Competition in September Shayla Bulloch

Some of the prizes include a trip to Pumpkin Island, a cash donation from Bendigo Bank and the winner with score a brand new boat.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Capricorn Helicopter Rescue, Coastguard and SES.

Emu Park Fishing Classic is holding a launch event tomorrow night at Emus Beach Resort starting at 6pm in conjunction with Capricorn Enterprise networking night.

All that are interested are welcomed to attend and potential businesses eager to be a sponsor are fully encouraged.

Keep an eye on Emu Park Fishing Classic's Facebook page for upcoming information or check out their website www.emuparkfishingclassic.com.au